Kilworth keep their noses in front and their dreams alive

Cork Premier IHC: Kilworth 2-12 Ballinhassig 0-17

Two second-half goals at Glantane secured Kilworth's place in the quarter-final of the Co-op Superstores Cork Premier IHC.

To be 100% certain of progressing they knew a win was a must and to their credit, they battled from start to finish to secure the points against a fancied Ballinhassig side, who also missed a second-half penalty. Both sides progress, but the loss cost Ballinhassig a semi-final spot.

The vital green flags came from Will Condon and Jamie Sheehan, with the former on target after 42 minutes and the latter with six minutes to go.

There was little between the sides over the hour with Ballinhassig leading at the first water break, but by half-time they were level, 0-7 apiece.

And at the second-half water break they were still level, but after the break two quick points put Kilworth in front, and they never lost the lead again.

Centre-back Eoin Carey was key in their win as he led by example, with James McCarthy also in top form.

Conor Demond and Simon O'Neill raised early white flags for Ballinhassig, with Noel McNamara replying for Kilworth. Ger Collins hit two in a row for his side, with Condon replying for Kilworth. Michael Sheehan pointed for Ballinhassig to see them lead by three at the water break.

But Kilworth hit back with Carey splitting the posts and when McNamara hit two late frees they were level at half-time.

Ballinhassig started the second half much the brighter and scores from Desmond helped them to a three point lead. But with 42 minutes gone a long ball in from Carey was caught by Condon and he blasted to the back of the net giving Cork keeper Patrick Collins no chance of saving.

From the restart, they worked the ball down the pitch and when Desmond was fouled they were awarded a penalty. He picked himself up but Kieran Walsh saved his effort to keep his side in front.

Credit to Ballinhassig they didn't panic with points from Desmond and Sheehan making it 0-12 to 1-9 at the second-half water break.

But Jamie Sheehan's goal was the vital score, putting his side 2-11 to 0-12 in front and despite a strong finish from their opponents, with Desmond hitting five from placed balls, Kilworth held on for the win that secured their quarter-final spot.

Scorers for Kilworth: N McNamara (0-7, frees), W Condon, J Sheehan (1-1 each), E Carey, K Walsh (free), M Sheehan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Ballinhassig: C Desmond (0-10, 7f, 1 65), G Collins (0-4), M Sheehan (0-2), S O'Neill (0-1).

KILWORTH: K Walsh; K Lane, N Byrne, A O'Hara; E McGrath, E Carey, D Twomey; B Tobin, J Saich; J McCarthy, L Whelan, B Sheehan; N McNamara, W Condon, J Sheehan.

Subs: M O'Connor for J Saich (13 inj), M Sheehan for B Tobin (40), S Keane for J Sheehan (59), M McNamara for M O'Connor (60).

BALLINHASSIG: P Collins; P O'Leary, K Maguire, M Desmond; D Donovan, M Collins, S McCarthy; M Sheehan, E Finn; G Collins, D O'Sullivan, S O'Neill; E Cullinane, C Desmond, F O'Leary.

Subs: C Reynolds for D O'Sullivan, C Tyers for E Cullinane (both ht), C Grainger for E Finn (35), B Lynch for S O'Neill (45), E Lombard for M Sheehan (58).

Referee: Pa O'Driscoll, Bride Rovers.