Impressive victory for Ballincollig not enough to see them progress

Cork Premier IHC: Ballincollig 2-18 Aghada 1-9

Despite an impressive victory against Aghada at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday night, Ballincollig crashed out of the Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier IHC as the favour they needed elsewhere didn’t materialise.

A stellar performance from Brian Keating and a superb two-goal haul by Cian Dorgan saw the village get the big win they needed to give them hope but Kilworth’s narrow triumph over Ballinhassig was enough to see them qualify from Group C in their place.

Ballincollig raced out of the traps and found themselves leading by four points as early as the eighth minute with the pick of the scores coming from right-half forward Karl Walsh.

And after Mark McCarthy had hit a couple of wides from frees, Aghada finally got on the board with the number six making amends by splitting the uprights from a difficult angle.

They would see the deficit extended to five points (0-6 to 0-1) by the time the first water break was called for by the officials but they used it to their advantage as shortly after the restart they grabbed the first goal with Darragh Ryan kicking the ball past the keeper from close range.

But led by the excellent half-forward pairing of Brian Keating and Luke Fahy, Collig rallied with three unanswered scores to cancel out that goal at the other end by the 19th minute, 0-9 to 1-1.

Ballincollig hit eight wides during that first half - 12 in total in the match - so they ought to have taken a bigger lead into the half time but Aghada remained in the hunt as they outscored their opponents four points to two before the break to ensure they only trailed 0-11 to 1-5 at the interval.

The men from East Cork would add two more points to their tally by the second water break but unfortunately for them, Ballincollig notched three overs and a superbly taken goal by Cian Dorgan to take full control of this contest, 1-14 to 1-7.

They finished the game strongly and Aghada needed goalkeeper Ciaran O’Shea to make a couple of brilliant saves to keep the score down.

He again made another fantastic stop to deny substitute Paul Cooney but the number one was unfortunate to see Cian Dorgan following up to fire the rebound into the back of the net.

Ballincollig did everything they could but to progress but in the end, even an impressive 12 point win wasn’t enough.

Scorers for Ballincollig: B Keating (0-10, 5 frees), C Dorgan (2-1), C O’Driscoll and L Fahy (0-2 each), R O’Donovan, K Walsh, and G O’Donoghue (0-1 each).

Scorers for Aghada: M McCarthy (0-6, 5 frees), D Ryan (1-0), C Fleming, J Looney, and A Berry (0-1 each).

BALLINCOLLIG: J Linehan; F Denny, L Jennings, C Moore; C O’Sullivan, B Coleman, C Sexton; R Bourke, R O’Donovan; K Walsh, B Keating, L Fahy; D Bowen, C Dorgan, C O’Driscoll.

Subs: S Wills for D Bowen (44), G O’Donoghue for R O’Donovan (53), P Cooney for R Bourke (59).

AGHADA: C O’Shea; D Leahy, J McDonnell, T Hartnett; M Russell, M McCarthy, D Creedon; C Fleming, J Tynan; D Ryan, A Berry, J Looney; J O’Hanlon, D Collins, K O’Shea.

Subs: M Leahy for J O’Hanlon (47).

Referee: Liam O’Riordan (Belgooly).