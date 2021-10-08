Cork camogie championship: Joanne Casey leads impressive all-round Inniscarra display

Joanne Casey, once again, top-scored with 1-8. But no doubt about it, this win was built around a terrific team performance.
Cork camogie championship: Joanne Casey leads impressive all-round Inniscarra display

Joanna Casey of Inniscarra, file photo

Fri, 08 Oct, 2021 - 22:21
Therese O’Callaghan

Inniscarra 3-9 Killeagh 1-7

The back door route in the SE Systems Cork senior camogie championship certainly hasn’t done Inniscarra any harm. This dominant display in a lively encounter at MTU tonight sees last year’s finalists progress to a semi-final meeting with St Finbarr’s - and it will be an interesting duel next weekend as they’ve already met in the opening round with victory going to the city side by a margin of eight points.

Joanne Casey, once again, top-scored with 1-8. But no doubt about it, this win was built around a terrific team performance.

They rode their luck in the opening quarter. Twice Killeagh, without Cork player Hannah Looney who has moved abroad, were denied by the crossbar with goal opportunities.

Chloe Sigerson put the east Cork side 0-3 to 0-1 up at the first water-break. Gradually, Inniscarra with the wind at their backs, settled. Aileen Sheehan pushed them one ahead in the 22nd minute.

They were a lot more attack-minded now and were rewarded when Ger O’Loughlin - who has made a welcome return to the game after a long absence - found the net, profiting from great work by the tireless Katie O’Mahony. The green flag helped them into a 1-6 to 0-4 interval lead.

And they got a tonic start to the second-half when Casey combined with her sister Ger O’Loughlin, the former firing to the net. It was difficult to see Killeagh recover from this.

At the second water-break, Inniscarra were 2-9 to 0-6 to the good.

When Rebecca Quigley picked out Aileen Sheehan, Sheehan made no mistake in billowing the net with four minutes of regulation remaining.

As the game entered stoppage, twice Killeagh won penalties and twice Caoimhe Buckley denied Chloe Sigerson. Laura Treacy did, however, convert the rebound for a Killeagh goal.

In the fourth minute of stoppage, Inniscarra were reduced to 14 when Claudia Keane received a second yellow. The game was well over as a contest at this stage.

Scorers for Inniscarra: J Casey (1-8, 0-7 frees), A Sheehan (1-1), G O’Loughlin (1-0).

Scorers for Killeagh: C Sigerson (0-6, 0-5 frees), L Treacy (1-0), L McEvoy (0-1 free).

INNISCARRA: C Buckley; Á O’Regan, C Ring, C Looney; R O’Mahony, E Looney, A Kavanagh (Capt); M Lyons, K O’Mahony; C Keane, A McCarthy, A Sheehan; G O’Loughlin, J Casey, R Quigley.

Subs: L Desmond for A McCarthy (46), J Burke for G O’Loughlin (49), S O’Callaghan for K O’Mahony (60).

KILLEAGH: K M Cullinane; E Treacy, A Walsh, N O’Keeffe (J-Capt); C Daly, L Treacy, L McEvoy; S Kent, C Barry; R Sheehan, C Sigerson, C Harney; S Beausang, R Fogarty, J O’Shea (J-Capt).

Subs: N O’Donovan for R Fogarty (42), A M O’Connor for R Sheehan (42), N Walsh for S Kent (47).

Referee: Fionn Ó Murchú (Valley Rovers).

More in this section

Dublin v Meath - Leinster GAA Senior Football Championship Semi-Final Andy McEntee: Meath county board to meet Tuesday to decide manager's fate
Tony Leen: Jack O'Connor is smitten like a kitten to be back in Kerry hotseat Tony Leen: Jack O'Connor is smitten like a kitten to be back in Kerry hotseat
Cork v Monaghan - Allianz Football League Division 1 Round 5 Billy Sheehan set to be the latest Kerry man to take over as Laois manager
#Camogie
Cork camogie championship: Joanne Casey leads impressive all-round Inniscarra display

Jack O'Connor: 'Naive' podcast comments weren't 'advertising myself' for Kerry job

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

GAATitleGAALogo

Sun, Oct 10

Sarsfields
v
Midleton

PSHC R3

Páirc Uí Rinn
2pm

Sun, Sept 26

Clyda Rovers
v
Mallow

SAFC Round 2

Glantane
2pm

Watch Here
GAA Logo IE
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices