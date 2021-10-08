Cork camogie championship: Joanne Casey leads impressive all-round Inniscarra display

Inniscarra 3-9 Killeagh 1-7

The back door route in the SE Systems Cork senior camogie championship certainly hasn’t done Inniscarra any harm. This dominant display in a lively encounter at MTU tonight sees last year’s finalists progress to a semi-final meeting with St Finbarr’s - and it will be an interesting duel next weekend as they’ve already met in the opening round with victory going to the city side by a margin of eight points.

Joanne Casey, once again, top-scored with 1-8. But no doubt about it, this win was built around a terrific team performance.

They rode their luck in the opening quarter. Twice Killeagh, without Cork player Hannah Looney who has moved abroad, were denied by the crossbar with goal opportunities.

Chloe Sigerson put the east Cork side 0-3 to 0-1 up at the first water-break. Gradually, Inniscarra with the wind at their backs, settled. Aileen Sheehan pushed them one ahead in the 22nd minute.

They were a lot more attack-minded now and were rewarded when Ger O’Loughlin - who has made a welcome return to the game after a long absence - found the net, profiting from great work by the tireless Katie O’Mahony. The green flag helped them into a 1-6 to 0-4 interval lead.

And they got a tonic start to the second-half when Casey combined with her sister Ger O’Loughlin, the former firing to the net. It was difficult to see Killeagh recover from this.

At the second water-break, Inniscarra were 2-9 to 0-6 to the good.

When Rebecca Quigley picked out Aileen Sheehan, Sheehan made no mistake in billowing the net with four minutes of regulation remaining.

As the game entered stoppage, twice Killeagh won penalties and twice Caoimhe Buckley denied Chloe Sigerson. Laura Treacy did, however, convert the rebound for a Killeagh goal.

In the fourth minute of stoppage, Inniscarra were reduced to 14 when Claudia Keane received a second yellow. The game was well over as a contest at this stage.

Scorers for Inniscarra: J Casey (1-8, 0-7 frees), A Sheehan (1-1), G O’Loughlin (1-0).

Scorers for Killeagh: C Sigerson (0-6, 0-5 frees), L Treacy (1-0), L McEvoy (0-1 free).

INNISCARRA: C Buckley; Á O’Regan, C Ring, C Looney; R O’Mahony, E Looney, A Kavanagh (Capt); M Lyons, K O’Mahony; C Keane, A McCarthy, A Sheehan; G O’Loughlin, J Casey, R Quigley.

Subs: L Desmond for A McCarthy (46), J Burke for G O’Loughlin (49), S O’Callaghan for K O’Mahony (60).

KILLEAGH: K M Cullinane; E Treacy, A Walsh, N O’Keeffe (J-Capt); C Daly, L Treacy, L McEvoy; S Kent, C Barry; R Sheehan, C Sigerson, C Harney; S Beausang, R Fogarty, J O’Shea (J-Capt).

Subs: N O’Donovan for R Fogarty (42), A M O’Connor for R Sheehan (42), N Walsh for S Kent (47).

Referee: Fionn Ó Murchú (Valley Rovers).