Tony Leen: Jack O'Connor is smitten like a kitten to be back in Kerry hotseat

If Kerry can transition from defence to attack with the same facility returning manager Jack O’Connor achieved in his opening press remarks in Tralee on Friday, 2022 silverware for the Kingdom’s footballers is a lock.

O’Connor says he’s mellowing in his 61st year but there were enough moments in front of the mics and cameras at the Austin Stack Park to indicate that his trademark bristle is on tap if required. Cranky Jack clearly doesn’t bite as often these days, and says he’s more thick-skinned than before. When the mood takes him, he’s an engaging, thoughtful footballing conversation and on this day, he seemed glad of the opportunity to set the record straight on some festering matters. One couldn’t say with any certainty though that the hairdryer has been decommissioned for good.

It’s a decade since the Dromid man has the keys to the Kingdom’s seniors and he clearly wants to begin the third coming as manager with the smouldering embers from recent weeks fully extinguished.

Hence why the well-ventilated Irish Examiner podcast on which he guested demanded more attention Friday than our marketing department could shake a campaign at — what he said, what he meant and what he didn’t mean in conversation with Paul Rouse two days after the semi-final defeat to Tyrone.

It was plain to see O’Connor’s primary concern was not the ‘conspiracy theory’ doing the rounds that he was taking a gift-wrapped opportunity to advertise himself for the Kerry job (he could have picked up the phone to the county chairman to do that, surely?), but any damage he might have caused to his relationship with Kildare GAA, which he continues to hold in high esteem.

In the interest of moving things on, it’s best to tag and bag thus: he’d alerted the Kildare chairman some time previous that the trekking up and down from south Kerry was having a deleterious effect on his wellbeing, to the point that close family were moved to point out how drawn he looked. He had lost, for one reason or another, nearly all of his 2021 management team and his two sons had returned from Moorefield during Covid to the kitchen comforts provided by their mother Bridie in Ballinskelligs.

And if the Kerry job hadn’t come up at all, he was asked? He’d be spending 2022 walking the beach at St Finan’s Bay and knocking an old golf ball around Waterville. Or Hog’s Head. He didn’t specify.

One feels almost compelled to acknowledge the three-part Friday Night Delights mini-series from Kerry GAA in recent times. From the County Board announcement that Jack’s back a fortnight ago to Peter Keane’s tuppence worth last week to O’Connor, giddy as a nine-year-old, holding court in a Kerry training top on Friday. With Paddy Tally, Jason McGahan and Arthur Fitzgerald confirmed on coaching and S&C duties, one gets a sense he’s already pacing up and down the garden at home, waiting for spring.

Undoubtedly, O’Connor will meet a group of the Kerry squad over the next few days to set out a timeframe for pre-season prep. And when he’s getting his feet back under the table, O’Connor doesn’t want any lad looking across at him with a half-quare head on him. Friday was all about clearing the decks, moving from defence to the future.

Before parsing podcasts and culling conspiracy theories, there’s one salient point to be made about a three-time senior and two-time minor All-Ireland winning manager: he’s smitten like a kitten to be back in charge of his native heath.

It’s easily forgotten that O’Connor was overlooked in 2019 when the executive opted to give his south Kerry neighbour Peter Keane the reins. O’Connor had just taken early retirement at the time and felt it was a perfect moment to return to the fold. He took the rejection bad, as devastated as he’d been in the wake of the 2011 All-Ireland final when his All-Ireland final masterplan was torpedoed in the harbour mouth by Kevin McManamon.

Already he’s plotting and there’s a full county championship to chew on in November. Not that he’s shy of in-tray issues to be getting on with: How soon can Stefan Okunbor, just returned from Geelong, get up to speed with the round ball? (It took Tadhg Kennelly a bit in 2009, Jack recalled.) Are there any young pups of war out there a la Paul Galvin and Aidan O’Mahony in his maiden campaign of 2004? Could he woo Peter Crowley and James O’Donoghue back into the fold as he did with Mike McCarthy in 2009?

O’Connor’s logic in drafting in ex-Down manager Paddy Tally is threefold — inter-county lead experience (like ex-Laois boss Micheál Quirke), he’s one of the country’s leading GAA coaches, and Kerry are lucky to get him. And thirdly, in a nutshell, he’s good at what Kerry are bad at — ie, without the ball, being awkward to play against.

O’Connor scoffed at the notion that Tally’s involvement would stir some distasteful ingredients into Kerry’s footballing cocktail: "I’m managing Kerry sides since 1992, could anyone accuse me of being negative before? As Johnny Culloty used wisely say: It;’s not just enough for Kerry folk to win All-Irelands, but with a bit of style too’. That is our intention.”

That he has retired from his teaching profession affords O’Connor the time and opportunity to sit down a lot more with the Kerry players on an individual basis. To get to know what’s troubling the person, and not just the footballer. The issue of pressure and the bubble in which Kerry players live is worth exploring and it’s an area O’Connor will look to make the small, important gains in. The trouble, he acknowledged, is the longer the county goes without adding to their 37th All-Ireland in 2014, the greater the scrutiny.

“There’s a saying that you get 80% of your results from 20% of your effort,” O’Connor mused. “ And you need to know where to plug into that effort. I’ve even found out in the last few years that you get ferocious gains from man-managing players, from spending time talking to players one on one.”

Those ‘ferocious gains’ are the one-percenters O’Connor has shown capacity to unearth in the past. He is done with the winter talk, he says. Time to move beyond the noise. The nights are long now, but time is short.

In Kerry, that’s the way of it.