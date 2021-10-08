Billy Sheehan set to be the latest Kerry man to take over as Laois manager

Laois chiefs look set to turn to yet another Kerry man in Billy Sheehan to manage their senior footballers for 2022.

According to the local LaoisToday website, former Laois and Kerry footballer Sheehan is the preferred choice to succeed Mike Quirke though will require formal ratification.

Sheehan would be a popular choice in the county having carved out a strong reputation as a coach in recent seasons with various inter-county and club teams.

He would also follow in a long line of Kingdom figures to have guided Laois following stints in the midlands for Quirke, predecessor John Sugrue, Tomas O Flatharta, Liam Kearns and Mick O'Dwyer.

Sheehan played for his native Kerry in the early 2000s before transferring to the Emo club in Laois and representing the Leinster county for around a decade, playing in the 2005 and 2007 Leinster final defeats to Dublin.

He has also played for St Jude's in Dublin and Cratloe in Clare and, in coaching terms, has been involved with the Cork senior football backroom team and was part of Stephen Wallace's Offaly setup in 2018.

Billy Sheehan with former Cork manager Peadar Healy and selector Eamonn Ryan during his time with the Rebels in 2017. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Laois endured a difficult two seasons under Quirke, beating Longford in the 2020 Leinster SFC before losing heavily to Dublin while Westmeath beat them 3-20 to 1-10 in this year's Championship opener.

In the Allianz League, a relegation play-off defeat to Down in June sent Laois tumbling down to Division 3.