Cork Premier SHC: Stakes high as no margin for error for Glen Rovers

There have been only two occasions in the past eight years where Glen Rovers were marked absent when the Cork senior hurling championship reached the quarter-final stage.

Of the six seasons during this period where the Glen were still hanging about as the championship turned the bend for home, five ended with the men in green, black, and gold hooped shirts appearing in the decider.

In essence, this current Glen Rovers crop are regulars at the business end of the Cork hurling championship. They rarely find themselves on the outside looking in as others give chase to the Seán Óg Murphy Cup.

Bowing out early is just not what they do. Neither is it what they know.

On Sunday afternoon at Mourneabbey, Glen Rovers face Newtownshandrum in the final round of group games in the Cork Premier SHC.

Defeat will bring an end to their campaign, a far cry from this stage last year when the Glen had already made sure of their knockout berth entering the final round of group action.

In the words of Glen manager Ian Lynam, it is backs-against-the-wall stuff this weekend.

“Our destiny is in our own hands,” Lynam began. “If we do our job and win, we are into the quarter-finals. If we don’t, we are in trouble. It’s as simple as that.”

The aforementioned experience of having contested the two most recent county finals, the manager added, will hopefully stand to his charges in this sink-or-swim fixture.

“Over the last seven years, we have been in finals, semi-finals, when it has been the same situation as it will be this Sunday, whereby if you lose you are out but if you win you carry on.

“We have put ourselves in a position we wouldn’t like to be in, but that’s the way it is.”

The Glen’s predicament is rooted in their opening round trimming at the hands of Douglas, the 0-24 to 1-10 defeat in Páirc Uí Chaoimh putting last year’s beaten county finalists on the back foot from the off.

The necessary win was mined against Bishopstown to keep the Glen in the hunt for a quarter-final berth, but it’ll amount to no more than a stay of execution if not followed with a second win at Mourneabbey.

“We were way below par against Douglas. We sat down after that game and had a chat. There wasn’t any finger pointing or anything like that, but we knew ourselves we didn’t show up, and I knew from the lads that the result hurt them badly.

“The preparations weren’t the best going into that game, to be honest with you.

“The best thing that happened afterwards was that it was a short turnaround to the Bishopstown game. We got a chance to redeem ourselves very quickly.

“We lost a man to a red card in the first half of the Bishopstown game at a time when we were five up — we just don’t seem to make it easy for ourselves. Thankfully, we came out on the right side and gave ourselves a chance to qualify on Sunday.

“It is up to the players now. I can’t do any more at this stage. They have to perform, and hopefully a performance on Sunday will get us over the line.”

David Dooling’s sending-off during the seven-point victory over Bishopstown means he will not feature on Sunday and having also had a player —Conor Dorris — receive a straight red in their Group A opener against Douglas, Lynam said the Glen simply cannot afford any further acts of indiscipline.

“The last day, we put ourselves under a ferocious amount of pressure when we didn’t really need to. We were five up and playing well, and we put ourselves back in a hole again. We had to dig ourselves out of it. We can’t keep doing that.

“I saw Newtownshandrum against Bishopstown in their group opener in Fermoy. They should have won that game; they were three up with five minutes to go.

“In fairness to Bishopstown, they finished well and rattled off three points to draw the game.

“No more than ourselves, Newtown are still very much in with a shout of qualifying. This is winner-takes-all and we want to come out on the right side.”