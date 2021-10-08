Podge Collins wants championship change to ensure 'a fair competition'

Clare footballer Podge Collins claims the existing provincial competitions are “completely unfair”, citing the amount of times the county has been paired off with All-Ireland contenders Kerry.

The Banner’s only game in this year’s knock-out Championship was a 3-22 to 1-11 loss to Kerry, the fifth time in the last six seasons that they’ve lost to Kerry in the Munster championship.

Provincial mismatches have become the norm in Leinster and Connacht too with Ulster regarded as the best balanced provincial competition though Antrim, Fermanagh, Cavan and Down were all still overwhelmed in this season’s competition.

Collins supports the recommendation for a new “flipped” football season where the summer Championship would be run using the existing National League four-division framework, immediately restoring balance and competitiveness.

“I think any time Clare and Kerry go into a hat, we tend to come out against them, I don’t know what that’s about but it does happen, which is obviously a tough fixture,” said Collins of Clare’s experiences in Munster.

“They’re a top-four team in the country every year, they’ve such a strong football tradition. It’s a tough game. We’ve progressed in the last 10 years but it’s still a very tough ask, especially when you have to go down to Kerry. That place seems to be a fortress.

“More to the point, it’s about a fair competition. Obviously as a Clare player, a Clare footballer, I’d love to be playing competitive games every day I go out, no more so than you want the competition to be fair.

“If you were to tell someone that there’s a competition where 12 teams are in one group, six are in another group, five are in another group and nine in another group, and they’re all fighting for the same prize, it’s completely unfair.

“Of course, then it goes down to the standard of team you’re playing against and Ulster is probably the most competitive championship so Tyrone and Donegal and Cavan have a tougher way through (to the All-Ireland series) and Kerry and Dublin and Mayo and Galway probably have an easier way through.

“This (the new proposal) makes it a fair competition. You’re getting competitive games during the year, during the summer months when you want to be playing competitive games and it’ll entice young players in Clare that are playing football and really want to make a go of making the county team with Clare because it’s an enjoyable competition.

“You’ll have home and away games. There’s a whole platter of positives to this from a Clare point of view.”

Under the proposal favoured by the GPA, the top five Division 1 teams would qualify for the All-Ireland series, along with the top three in Division 2 and the winners of Division 3 and 4.

Collins disagrees that the bottom three teams in Division 1 could feel aggrieved at missing out on the All-Ireland series while teams from the lower divisions progress.

“You’re going to have seven chances in Division 1 to get through to that top five and as far as I’m concerned, if you’re not in that top five in a given year, you’re not good enough to win the All-Ireland.”