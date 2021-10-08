Niall Morgan: Friday night lights may be on the GAA's agenda

Tyrone goalkeeper Niall Morgan believes the All-Ireland SFC league proposal could open up the possibility of Friday night games between neighbouring counties.

Because of work and study commitments, the matter has been a thorny issue in the past but the extra championship games may present the GAA with a greater marketing opportunity.

“I’d say the biggest part would be that it’s a game like Tyrone-Armagh, or Tyrone-Derry from an Ulster point of view,” said the All-Ireland winner, a member of the GPA’s national executive.

“In the south there’d be different permutations. I think it will be a huge talking point because not much actually goes on, on a Friday night in terms of sport.

“It could really open up an audience. Like the Premiership in England, you could come up with a theme of Friday night football. Players would have to be surveyed because it would have to suit them and their work schedules but if it was put out early enough and players knew this was going to happen… Tyrone went to all-Friday night league games this year. Some players liked it and some didn’t so it would have to be carefully surveyed.”

Co-chair of the Gaelic Players Association, Maria Kinsella, whose county Carlow faced Laois in a Friday All-Ireland SFC qualifier in Dr Cullen Park in 2013, pointed to the success of All-Ireland ladies SFC matches on Fridays.

“I think we’ve also seen the amount of coverage the ladies’ game has received on TG4 as a result of having no competition and the LGFA came out quite strategically and said we’re only going to make it happen if there are two neighbouring counties. I think something like that is logistically just common sense for a Friday night game. It has done a huge amount for the development of the ladies game this year.”

Morgan maintains an Ulster SFC not linked to the All-Ireland SFC would be meaningful and also assist northern counties. “This isn’t getting rid of the provincial championship. There is still an Anglo-Celt Cup there to be won and it will still be prestigious. It’s just not linked with the Sam Maguire.

“To me that’s a positive coming from a team like Tyrone because for us to get into the Sam Maguire we have to come through more competitive games which makes it difficult for us in a way. To win this year’s All-Ireland, it was huge for us because we went through last year’s winners in Cavan, came through Donegal who have won recently and Monaghan who have won recently and that was just to get into the Sam Maguire series.

“Kerry are getting through every year after one or two games, Dublin are getting through every year without having to break stride. That makes it more difficult for us because they don’t have to come out and train as early. I think Seán Cavanagh could have played another three years if he didn’t have to play McKenna Cup. He’s having to play it because he has to be at his best in the Ulster championship.”