Former Mayo star Andy Moran named new Leitrim manager

The 37-year-old will be joined on the sideline by fellow Ballaghaderreen clubman Mike Solan and former Leitrim players Barry McWeeney and James Glancy
Former Mayo star Andy Moran named new Leitrim manager

14 August 2021; Former Mayo footballer Andy Moran in attendance at the GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship semi-final match between Dublin and Mayo at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Thu, 07 Oct, 2021 - 12:41
Eoghan Cormican

Andy Moran has been appointed as the new Leitrim senior football manager.

Moran’s first senior inter-county managerial gig comes little over two years after he called time on his playing days in the Mayo shirt.

The 37-year-old will be joined on the sideline by fellow Ballaghaderreen clubman Mike Solan and former Leitrim players Barry McWeeney and James Glancy.

2017 footballer of the year Moran is currently co-managing his native Ballaghaderreen in a player-manager capacity. He also served as Mayo U20 coach last year, a team managed by Solan.

The new Leitrim management ticket, who take over from Terry Hyland, have been given a two-year term.

“Interesting to note that Andy Moran, Barry McWeeney, and James Glancy won a Sigerson Cup together with Sligo IT in 2005,” said a Letrim GAA statement confirming Moran’s appointment.

“We look forward to a year of progress, as we, hopefully, head into a playing season in which normality will have resumed, following the continued Covid pandemic disruption of the 2020/2021 playing seasons.” 

Leitrim were thumped by Mayo to the tune of 24 points in this year’s Connacht SFC. The county has not won a championship game since June of 2019.

More in this section

Gaelic players explain backing for new structure: 'The status quo is broken, it doesn’t work' Gaelic players explain backing for new structure: 'The status quo is broken, it doesn’t work'
Micheal Donoghue 11/3/2018 Galway hurling manager search to be extended with Micheál Donoghue still in the hunt
Cork v Limerick - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Limerick secure all three Hurler of the Year candidates, get 15 All-Star nominees
Tipperary v Limerick - Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A Round 1

Limerick advert for S&C coach underlines work involved in preparing All-Ireland champions

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

GAATitleGAALogo

Sun, Oct 3

Dunhallow
v
UCC

p/o FINAL

Páirc Uí Rinn
7.45pm

Sun, Sept 26

Clyda Rovers
v
Mallow

SAFC Round 2

Glantane
2pm

Rewatch Here
GAA Logo IE
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices