Galway hurling manager search to be extended with Micheál Donoghue still in the hunt

Galway’s search for a senior hurling manager is expected to go on for another week at least.

Sources have indicated Micheál Donoghue remains interested in resuming the position he left in 2019.

Donoghue spoke to the hurling board last month about a possible return but later withdrew his name.

However, county officials are unaware that the 2017 All-Ireland SHC winning manager has changed his mind and will intensify the selection process following this weekend’s final round of club games.

Galway chairman Pat Kearney recently stated Shane O’Neill’s successor could be ratified by the first week in October but the process is set to continue. Clubs had until September 17 to put forward recommendations and the county’s hurling committee would also accept declarations of interest.

Davy Fitzgerald had been approached by a number of clubs for permission to nominate him for the vacancy.

However, the former Wexford, Clare, and Waterford manager had made it clear he would not contest the role with Donoghue and requested his name not go forward when the Clarinbridge man spoke to the board

The 2013 All-Ireland winning boss, who guided Wexford to a first Leinster title in 15 years in 2019, is understood to be still interested but only if Donoghue has no intention of putting his hat in the ring.

Fitzgerald is currently coaching his club Sixmilebridge who he has led to the last two Clare senior hurling championships with Tim Crowe. With three wins from three, Sixmilebridge topped their group and face Éire Óg, Ennis in a quarter-final the weekend after next.

Despite having a year remaining on his term, Donoghue stepped away in August 2019. It later emerged he had a strained relationship with a couple of county officials. Before Shane O’Neill took over, Donoghue’s selectors Francis Forde and Noel Larkin were approached about taking over but turned it down.

A Forde-Larkin combination as well as current minor manager Brian Hanley and outgoing U20 supremo Jeff Lynskey have all been linked to the position. Hanley is currently in charge of Craughwell who need a point against Castlegar in Salthill on Saturday to qualify from Group 1. Lynskey is involved with Loughrea who require a win over Sarsfields in Ballinasloe on Sunday to reach the knock-out stages.

Turloughmore’s Forde is part of Seamus “Cheddar” Plunkett’s Laois management team and former Rosmommon manager and 2014 All-Ireland SHC-winning Portumna coach Larkin had been with Westmeath prior to Shane O’Brien stepping down in August.