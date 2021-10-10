Watch: Sarsfields meet Midleton with Cork Premier SHC semi-final spot up for grabs

The Irish Examiner will be live-streaming Sarsfields against Midleton on a Super Sunday of Cork Premier SHC action, all throwing in at 2pm
Watch: Sarsfields meet Midleton with Cork Premier SHC semi-final spot up for grabs

Sarsfields v Midleton live stream

Sun, 10 Oct, 2021 - 13:10

The Irish Examiner will be live-streaming Sarsfields against Midleton on a Super Sunday of Cork Premier SHC action, all throwing in at 2pm.

Given their very healthy score differences (Sars +34, Midleton +25), whoever takes the spoils here should also take the semi-final spot awarded to the top-ranked group winner. 

Unbeaten Douglas in Group A are currently +19 and so they would need to beat Bishopstown by a sizable margin to usurp either of these two teams for the semi-final berth. 

Neither Midleton nor Sars have been tested thus far, so this game, irrespective of the outcome, will stand both in good stead entering the knockout phase. Midleton will look to Conor Lehane, Luke O’Farrell, Cormac Beausang, Sam Quirke, and Paul Haughney, while the Sars threat is carried by Aaron Myers, Daniel Hogan, James Sweeney, and All-Star nominee Jack O’Connor.

Our coverage will start at 1.35pm from Páirc Uí Rinn with Colm O'Connor, Patrick Mulcahy, Mark Landers, and Seanie McGrath keeping you up to date across the full round of games.

More in this section

Kilbrittain book IHC semi-final spot with perfect group record Kilbrittain book IHC semi-final spot with perfect group record
Champions Courcey Rovers out as Sars edge titanic quarter-final Champions Courcey Rovers out as Sars edge titanic quarter-final
The unseen consequences of preventing 17-year-olds playing in GAA's adult grades The unseen consequences of preventing 17-year-olds playing in GAA's adult grades
#Cork GAA#Hurling#Live Sportliveblog
Watch: Sarsfields meet Midleton with Cork Premier SHC semi-final spot up for grabs

Castlemartyr edge Cork Intermediate shootout to progress directly to semi-finals

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

GAATitleGAALogo

Sun, Oct 10

Sarsfields
v
Midleton

PSHC R3

Páirc Uí Rinn
2pm

Sun, Sept 26

Clyda Rovers
v
Mallow

SAFC Round 2

Glantane
2pm

Watch Here
GAA Logo IE
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices