Watch: Sarsfields meet Midleton with Cork Premier SHC semi-final spot up for grabs

The Irish Examiner will be live-streaming Sarsfields against Midleton on a Super Sunday of Cork Premier SHC action, all throwing in at 2pm.
Given their very healthy score differences (Sars +34, Midleton +25), whoever takes the spoils here should also take the semi-final spot awarded to the top-ranked group winner.
Unbeaten Douglas in Group A are currently +19 and so they would need to beat Bishopstown by a sizable margin to usurp either of these two teams for the semi-final berth.
Neither Midleton nor Sars have been tested thus far, so this game, irrespective of the outcome, will stand both in good stead entering the knockout phase. Midleton will look to Conor Lehane, Luke O’Farrell, Cormac Beausang, Sam Quirke, and Paul Haughney, while the Sars threat is carried by Aaron Myers, Daniel Hogan, James Sweeney, and All-Star nominee Jack O’Connor.
Our coverage will start at 1.35pm from Páirc Uí Rinn with Colm O'Connor, Patrick Mulcahy, Mark Landers, and Seanie McGrath keeping you up to date across the full round of games.