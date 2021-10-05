Sean Michael O’Regan on why 'Waterford Rising' is already reaping rewards

Fixtures

The last six or seven weeks have been brilliant for us, really, in Waterford. There have been very competitive games in all grades of the hurling championships and it finished Sunday in Walsh Park.

And it was great to look around in Walsh Park and see the crowds that were there, crowds that have been missing from last year but came back and got to see Ballygunner win their eighth county senior title in a row.

The CCC did a fantastic job with the fixtures in a difficult situation, and overall they - and the clubs, obviously - have to be complimented on what was a huge success. We also had streaming of games this year, so we’re building on that as well from last year in partnership with Nemeton.

We got good feedback on that from people abroad and others who couldn’t make it to games for one reason or another, but who could still see their local club in action.

The football season kicks in now for the next few weeks and we’re looking forward to that.

Facilities

Walsh Park and the redevelopment - we’re having great discussions with the government, with Croke Park, with the Munster Council: everyone is very supportive of the redevelopment and we’re hoping that 2022 will be the real start of that work, and with the ‘Waterford Rising’ strategy in general, which I’ll discuss later.

The playing surface in Walsh Park was recently shortlisted for a national award, and David Howell of Waterford Landscaping has done an excellent job in recent times with the surface.

That’s been building for the last couple of years, we recognised a couple of years ago that more had to be done with the playing surface in Walsh Park. Lately, it’s been looking immaculate as result of that work, it’s in top class condition for hurlers and footballers to play on. We’ll see where the shortlisting takes us, but it’s a great vote of confidence in the stadium.

Finance

We’re all looking forward, hopefully, to a normal season next year after the last couple of years which have been affected so badly by Covid. That’s had an effect on our finances in the same way it’s had an effect on county boards everywhere, not to mention businesses and organisations of every kind.

From the strategic plan we’ve started, though, we have a couple of key committees put in place to look at this as well - a commercial arm, a branding arm, all of them looking to drive Waterford GAA forward in that ‘Waterford Rising’ plan we launched recently.

Finance was very difficult for the last two years or so because it was very hard to get any fundraising of any kind done, but we have a couple of projects in the pipeline - we’re considering a house draw and other events.

We’re ready to start the launch of our commercial arm’s activity, and hopefully that will reap rewards for us. Again, we’ll be appealing to everyone to row in behind Waterford in our various endeavours when those start.

Field work

The search for a new football manager is underway - Shane (Ronayne) was very good for us but he had the opportunity to manage his native Cork, the ladies football team, so what that means for us is we have to appoint a new manager.

Expressions of interest will come in from the clubs in the next couple of weeks and we’ll set up the committee to appoint the new person, as we’ve traditionally done, and let that committee do its work.

Liam Cahill is staying with us as hurling manager - from the very first day that Liam came to Waterford we’ve had a fantastic relationship with him, open and honest and very solid. We’ve discussed with him what we want to do and where we want to bring Waterford hurling - ultimately we want to win an All-Ireland.

We’re delighted he decided to stay on board, we feel very privileged with that: it’s great.

Future

The ‘Waterford Rising’ document is available for people to see on the website and it outlines our strategy for the future.

The first element was putting committees in place to oversee the strategy, and to be honest I was overwhelmed by the number of people who wanted to come on board to help Waterford GAA to move forward.

We have to invest our time and efforts, to start off with, in the various pillars we’ve identified as part of the strategic plan - I have to compliment all of the officers, in both the Eastern and Western Boards, for their efforts. Everyone is buying into that because they see that we have to change the dial in certain areas, and in the coming months we’ll drive that on.

We’ll invest in coaching and games, the facilities we have - the future is bright for Waterford GAA at present.