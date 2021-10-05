Donal Óg Cusack among the frontrunners to take over Cork U20s as Pat Ryan steps down

Pat Ryan has stepped down as Cork U20 hurling manager.

Having been appointed for a two-year term in October 2019, Ryan has not sought an extension to his tenure as county U20 boss.

Ryan guided Cork to back-to-back All-Ireland U20 titles in the space of 39 days this summer, the county’s first success at this age grade since 1998.

Cork U20 manager Pat Ryan celebrates with Eoin Downey after the Munster final win over Limerick. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Cork are also on the hunt for a new minor hurling manager after confirmation that 2021 All-Ireland minor winning boss Noel Furlong has completed his one-year term and will not be continuing in the role.

There had been speculation that Furlong might be granted a second year in the post off the back of this summer’s All-Ireland minor winning campaign, but that has proven not to be the case.

Furlong is likely to be one of the frontrunners to succeed Ryan as U20 manager, along with 2020 Cork minor manager Donal Óg Cusack.

Cork senior camogie manager Paudie Murray is favourite for the minor job having served as U16 development squad co-ordinator this year.

The process to appoint successors at both minor and U20 is “well underway”, according to a Cork GAA statement, with announcements to follow in the near future.

Cork County Board chairperson Marc Sheehan thanked both Ryan and Furlong for their service.

“We wish to express our sincere thanks to Pat and his team for their skilled stewardship of this group throughout a difficult period, considering the effects of the Covid -19 pandemic. We have no doubt that all will have a significant part to play in Cork hurling at all levels in the future.

“Noel’s vision in developing this group over a significant period came to bear in a series of outstanding performances throughout this year’s championship, all of which bodes well for their progression to the older groups in future.”