Peter Creedon appointed Tipperary Ladies manager

The Roscraberry native succeeds Declan Carr  who stepped down from the role last month.
Peter Creedon appointed Tipperary Ladies manager

New Tipperary Ladies football manager Peter Creedon. 

Tue, 05 Oct, 2021 - 08:50
Colm O’Connor

Peter Creedon has been appointed as manager of the Tipperary Ladies senior football team.

The Roscraberry native succeeds Declan Carr, who stepped down from the role last month.

Creedon, who is principal of Colaiste Dun Iascaigh in Cahir, has an impressive coaching CV having worked with Tipperary and Laois senior men's footballers and has also been heavily involved in underage ladies football in the Premier County.

In an exclusive interview with CK Streaming moments, Creedon, said: “I suppose it’s something that, at the start of the year, I wouldn’t have expected to be doing, but when I was asked to consider it and put my thoughts around it, it looked like something that could be a very exciting project. Look, it was great to have had the honour of managing the Tipp senior men’s [team] for four or five years and if I’ve half as good a time with the girls as I had with the boys, it’ll be great.”

More in this section

GAA Annual Congress 2020 - Saturday Liam Moffatt to step down as Mayo chairman
Dublin v Kildare - Leinster GAA Football Senior Championship Final Kerry GAA chair Tim Murphy dismisses 'lowest of the low' accusations as Jack O'Connor ratified
Longford v Dublin - O'Byrne Cup Semi-Final Longford chairman Albert Cooney calls for three-tier inter-county football system
Conn Kilpatrick after the game 11/9/2021

Tyrone midfielder Conn Kilpatrick lifts lid on gambling addiction

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

GAATitleGAALogo

Sun, Oct 3

Dunhallow
v
UCC

p/o FINAL

Páirc Uí Rinn
7.45pm

Sun, Sept 26

Clyda Rovers
v
Mallow

SAFC Round 2

Glantane
2pm

Rewatch Here
GAA Logo IE
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices