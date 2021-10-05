Peter Creedon appointed Tipperary Ladies manager

Peter Creedon has been appointed as manager of the Tipperary Ladies senior football team.

The Roscraberry native succeeds Declan Carr, who stepped down from the role last month.

Creedon, who is principal of Colaiste Dun Iascaigh in Cahir, has an impressive coaching CV having worked with Tipperary and Laois senior men's footballers and has also been heavily involved in underage ladies football in the Premier County.

In an exclusive interview with CK Streaming moments, Creedon, said: “I suppose it’s something that, at the start of the year, I wouldn’t have expected to be doing, but when I was asked to consider it and put my thoughts around it, it looked like something that could be a very exciting project. Look, it was great to have had the honour of managing the Tipp senior men’s [team] for four or five years and if I’ve half as good a time with the girls as I had with the boys, it’ll be great.”