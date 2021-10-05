Longford chairman Albert Cooney calls for three-tier inter-county football system

Longford would be in danger of being moved into Connacht or Munster should the four provincial conferences of eight option receive sufficient backing at Special Congress on October 23
Longford chairman Albert Cooney calls for three-tier inter-county football system

Longford chairman Albert Cooney: Two tiers not good enough. Picture: Ray McManus

Tue, 05 Oct, 2021 - 07:00
John Fogarty

Longford chairman Albert Cooney says neither of the fixtures task force’s proposals suit the county and he has called for a senior, intermediate, and junior structure at inter-county level.

As a Division 3 team next season and one of the four lowest-ranked counties in Leinster, Longford would be in danger of being moved into Connacht or Munster should the four provincial conferences of eight option receive sufficient backing at Special Congress on October 23. In that situation, one from the eastern province along with one from Ulster would go west with another two switching to Munster.

If the All-Ireland League earns enough support, winning Division 3 in 2022 would see Longford into an All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final against the third-placed team in Division 2 but Cooney fears that could be one-sided.

Regardless of what comes into operation for 2022, the Tailteann Cup will finally be introduced next season, making the football championship a two-tier competition for the first time since the Tommy Murphy Cup was last played in 2008.

However, Cooney doesn’t think two tiers goes far enough. “Neither proposal suits our situation and that’s basically it,” he said. “I would be an advocate of a three-tier system — junior, intermediate, and senior.

“No matter which proposal that is there, we would be lobbed in with strong teams. We have won one National League title and one Leinster title in 130 years of existence. There is something wrong there, obviously.

“I know we are a weaker county but put us in a competition where we have a realistic chance of winning. This thing of going into an All-Ireland and then a Tailteann Cup, psychologically that won’t do anything for players. You have to fail in one competition before you’re successful in the next one? That’s putting the cart before the horse, basically.

“You can’t beat people who are a mile ahead of you. You’re in Division 2, 3, and 4 for a reason. The league as championship would do nothing but putting 10 to 12 teams in each grade might. It works at club level and ladies at national level and hurling at national level. Why can’t we just grab the bull by the horns and do it with the inter-county football championship? It’s all about playing at your own level and then success breeds success.”

Meanwhile, the men’s All-Ireland senior finals are set to be played by July 17 next year with the football and hurling deciders possibly being played on successive weekends.

At Congress in February, delegates endorsed the fixtures task force’s proposal for the finals to be completed by the 29th Sunday of the year, which in 2022 falls in mid-July. An inter-county fixtures period running from the end of January, when the Allianz or provincial leagues are expected to commence next year, until July 17 would be 24 weeks.

Returning next year, the Sigerson Cup final is to be played by the seventh Sunday of 2022 (February 13) and the Fitzgibbon Cup is to be concluded by the eighth (February 20). Those times were also endorsed at congress.

More in this section

Dublin v Kildare - Leinster GAA Football Senior Championship Final Kerry GAA chair Tim Murphy dismisses 'lowest of the low' accusations as Jack O'Connor ratified
Wicklow v Offaly - Allianz Football League Division 3 South Round 1 'Do the right thing': John Maughan says league as All-Ireland format the 'only realistic option'
Peter Keane 1/6/2019 Unrest in Kerry GAA: Too many lads with too much to say
#Leinster GAA#Gaelic Football
GAA Annual Congress 2020 - Saturday

Liam Moffatt to step down as Mayo chairman

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

GAATitleGAALogo

Sun, Oct 3

Dunhallow
v
UCC

p/o FINAL

Páirc Uí Rinn
7.45pm

Sun, Sept 26

Clyda Rovers
v
Mallow

SAFC Round 2

Glantane
2pm

Rewatch Here
GAA Logo IE
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices