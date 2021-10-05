Longford chairman Albert Cooney calls for three-tier inter-county football system

Longford chairman Albert Cooney says neither of the fixtures task force’s proposals suit the county and he has called for a senior, intermediate, and junior structure at inter-county level.

As a Division 3 team next season and one of the four lowest-ranked counties in Leinster, Longford would be in danger of being moved into Connacht or Munster should the four provincial conferences of eight option receive sufficient backing at Special Congress on October 23. In that situation, one from the eastern province along with one from Ulster would go west with another two switching to Munster.

If the All-Ireland League earns enough support, winning Division 3 in 2022 would see Longford into an All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final against the third-placed team in Division 2 but Cooney fears that could be one-sided.

Regardless of what comes into operation for 2022, the Tailteann Cup will finally be introduced next season, making the football championship a two-tier competition for the first time since the Tommy Murphy Cup was last played in 2008.

However, Cooney doesn’t think two tiers goes far enough. “Neither proposal suits our situation and that’s basically it,” he said. “I would be an advocate of a three-tier system — junior, intermediate, and senior.

“No matter which proposal that is there, we would be lobbed in with strong teams. We have won one National League title and one Leinster title in 130 years of existence. There is something wrong there, obviously.

“I know we are a weaker county but put us in a competition where we have a realistic chance of winning. This thing of going into an All-Ireland and then a Tailteann Cup, psychologically that won’t do anything for players. You have to fail in one competition before you’re successful in the next one? That’s putting the cart before the horse, basically.

“You can’t beat people who are a mile ahead of you. You’re in Division 2, 3, and 4 for a reason. The league as championship would do nothing but putting 10 to 12 teams in each grade might. It works at club level and ladies at national level and hurling at national level. Why can’t we just grab the bull by the horns and do it with the inter-county football championship? It’s all about playing at your own level and then success breeds success.”

Meanwhile, the men’s All-Ireland senior finals are set to be played by July 17 next year with the football and hurling deciders possibly being played on successive weekends.

At Congress in February, delegates endorsed the fixtures task force’s proposal for the finals to be completed by the 29th Sunday of the year, which in 2022 falls in mid-July. An inter-county fixtures period running from the end of January, when the Allianz or provincial leagues are expected to commence next year, until July 17 would be 24 weeks.

Returning next year, the Sigerson Cup final is to be played by the seventh Sunday of 2022 (February 13) and the Fitzgibbon Cup is to be concluded by the eighth (February 20). Those times were also endorsed at congress.