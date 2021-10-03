Imokilly cruise into Cork quarter-finals but Seandún feel ‘let down’ by board

Cork Premier SHC Colleges/Divisions play-off final

Imokilly 4-36 Seandún 0-16

A 32-point hammering for Seandún in the Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier SHC Colleges/Divisions play-off final at Páirc Uí Rinn on Sunday night. They were no competition for Imokilly, and it is the former champions who go through to the quarter-final of the county championship.

Parking Imokilly momentarily, you would have to have sympathy for Seadún and their management team, headed up by Paul McCarthy and coach Justin McCarthy.

Paul McCarthy said they were let down by the Seandún board, with matches fixed within the division on Saturday and Sunday. “We are proud of the lads who put their hand up to represent the division. But we were badly let down by the board. There was a JAHC game this morning and we asked for it off. There was another yesterday.

“I’m not saying that is why we lost but to play Imokilly, you need all your players. We were down three starters today. The lads, their heads dropped because we were missing Cian McCarthy and Ronan Harrington (played with Passage West against Na Piarsaigh in JAHC on Sunday morning). Robbie Lynch was out injured.

“All we were looking for was one day to put the matches off. The board didn’t even respond to us.

“We are throwing our hat at it now, we can’t do any more.”

With talent all over the field, Imokilly, managed by Ciarán Cronin, made four changes from the team that defeated UCC on Tuesday: Kieran Histon (unavailable), Ciarán Joyce and Seamus Harnedy (injured), and Anthony Spillane (sick). They were replaced by Jack McDonnell, Alan Fenton, Barry Lawton, and Mike Kelly.

They scored exactly 2-18 in each half. Thirteen different scorers and five substitutes were introduced.

Cronin feared it might have been a banana skin, down four starters from the UCC win. “But the panel turned up trumps,” he said.

“We have used 25 players between the two games. It is good for our lads. They are going back to their clubs now. There are some big games coming up, so trying to get access to them will be a challenge. But it is a great headache to have. It is good to be back in the county quarter-final again.

“We are glad to get through these two games, we will sit down and reassess again. The injuries we have are all niggly injuries and a few lads are out sick but that is the season we are in. You are always going to be missing a few. Hopefully a few weeks will sort all them out.”

With Liam O’Shea leading their attack, they were 1-8 to 0-5 up at the first water-break. Joe Stack blasted the goal with several players involved in the build-up. The second goal arrived a minute before half-time from midfielder Shane Hegarty, 2-18 to 0-8.

They took up the running straight from the changeover, Shane O’Regan firing Imokilly’s third goal, the fourth coming from substitute Sean Desmond.

Nicky Kelly was the leading scorer for Seandún with eight points. A mention too for their goalkeeper Darren Wyse, who produced some remarkable saves over the hour.

Scorers for Imokilly: L O’Shea (0-10, 0-3 frees), M Kelly (0-7), Barry Lawton (0-6), S Desmond (1-3), J Stack (1-2), S O’Regan (1-1), S Hegarty (1-0), Brian Lawton (0-2), A Fenton, B Mulcahy, D Kearney, D Mangan and M McCarthy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Seandún: N Kelly (0-8, 0-4 frees), D O’Neill (0-3, 0-2 frees), K Murphy (0-2), K Ahern, B Murphy and K Punch (0-1 each).

IMOKILLY: J Barry (Castlelyons); J McDonnell (Aghada), C Barry (Castlelyons, Capt), N Motherway (Dungourney); C O’Brien (St Ita’s), M McCarthy (Aghada), J Cronin (Lisgoold); S Hegarty (Dungourney), A Fenton (Castlelyons); Brian Lawton (Castlemartyr), L O’Shea (Lisgoold), Barry Lawton (Castlemartyr); M Kelly (Castlemartyr), J Stack (Castlemartyr), S O’Regan (Watergrasshill).

Subs: L Doocey (Castlelyons) for J Cronin (38), D Kearney (Cobh) for C Barry (40), S Desmond (Watergrasshill) for L O’Shea (43), D Mangan (St Catherine’s) for Brian Lawton (46), B Mulcahy (St Catherine’s) for Barry Lawton (46).

SEANDÚN: D Wyse (Mayfield); G Lehane (Mayfield), D O’Donovan (Mayfield), T Lawerence (Brian Dillons); K Punch (Mayfield), S O’Donovan (Mayfield), D Brosnan (Brian Dillons); K Ahern (Lough Rovers), D O’Neill (Mayfield); N Kelly (Mayfield), D Malone (Mayfield), M Mullins (Whitechurch); B Murphy (St Vincent’s), L Callinan (St Vincent’s), C Brosnan (Brian Dillons).

Subs: M J Coffey (Mayfield) for D Malone (half-time), K Egan (Whitechurch) for L Callinan (half-time), J Noonan (Brian Dillons) for D O’Neill (45), K Ryan (Whitechurch) for D O’Donovan (47), K Murphy (St Vincent’s) for B Murphy (48).

Referee: Ciarán O’Regan (Ballyhea).