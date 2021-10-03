Kerry IFC: Aidan O’Mahony rolls back the years for rampant Rathmore

Two famed senior clubs, Laune Rangers and John Mitchels, find themselves in a battle to avoid the drop to the Junior Premier ranks
Kerry IFC: Aidan O’Mahony rolls back the years for rampant Rathmore

Aidan O'Mahony. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Sun, 03 Oct, 2021 - 20:12
Murt Murphy

All the big guns are through as expected to the Kerry IFC quarter-finals but two famed senior clubs, Laune Rangers and John Mitchels, find themselves in a battle to avoid the drop to the Junior Premier ranks.

Dromid Pearses had a six-point win over John Mitchels, 1-14 to 0-11, after it was level at 0-11 apiece with 10 minutes remaining. Dromid scored 1-3 without reply to leave Mitchels at the bottom of Group 1 and to face Currow in a relegation semi-final. 

Kilcummin top the group after a big win over Ballydonoghue, 0-17 to 0-6, with former Kerry player Kevin McCarthy scoring six points while Noel Duggan was among eight different Kilcummin scorers. Kilcummin top Group 1 while Ballydonoghue finish runners-up.

St Mary’s despite beating pointless Ardfert, 1-11 to 0-5, did not score enough to qualify as Castleisland Desmonds came from behind in the second half to beat Glenflesk, 1-12 to 0-9, with Glenflesk finishing with 14 men. 

Glenflesk led 0-6 to 0-5 at half-time but a Thomas Hickey goal midway through the second half proved crucial as Desmonds top their group and Glenflesk finish runners-up and must now travel to neighbours Rathmore in the quarter-finals.

Rathmore made it three wins from three to top Group 3, beating Glenbeigh/Glencar who struggled without Darran O’Sullivan in a 1-13 to 0-7 loss. 

Aidan O’Mahony rolled back the years with two superb points from play, Shane Ryan playing at full-forward scored two more, while Paul Murphy also got in on the scoring act as the favourites are chomping at the bit to regain their senior status.

Beaufort ran riot against winless Currow to finish runners-up in Group 3 with a 6-19 to 1-5 drubbing and now play Kilcummin in the quarters.

Kerry IFC quarter-finals: Rathmore v Glenflesk; Na Gaeil v Ballydonoghue; Castleisland Desmonds v An Ghaeltacht; Kilcummin v Beaufort. 

Relegation semi-final: John Mitchels v Currow; Ardfert v Laune Rangers.

