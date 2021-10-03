Kerry IFC: Aidan O’Mahony rolls back the years for rampant Rathmore

All the big guns are through as expected to the Kerry IFC quarter-finals but two famed senior clubs, Laune Rangers and John Mitchels, find themselves in a battle to avoid the drop to the Junior Premier ranks.

Dromid Pearses had a six-point win over John Mitchels, 1-14 to 0-11, after it was level at 0-11 apiece with 10 minutes remaining. Dromid scored 1-3 without reply to leave Mitchels at the bottom of Group 1 and to face Currow in a relegation semi-final.