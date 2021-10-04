Ballygunner dominance: 'Waterford are closer to the All-Ireland - we’re pushing the standards'

Ballygunner manager Darragh O’Sullivan offered a strong defence of his club yesterday after they won their eighth county title in a row, saying they have raised standards in Waterford.

Asked about their narrow semi-final win over Mount Sion, O’Sullivan said: “Mount Sion are making progress, they’re working really hard, as are a lot of clubs in Waterford. I’m delighted to see that. We’ll continue to work hard to try to raise the bar.

“If someone beats us... people say it’s bad for Waterford hurling, us winning eight in a row. I think it’s brilliant for Waterford hurling because we’re pushing the standard every single year.

“It’s up to the other clubs to get back and push that standard, to look at juvenile set-ups, get their structures right and to push from there.

“It’s not about lazy analysis, people saying ‘it’s good for Waterford hurling if Ballygunner are beaten’. I honestly think Waterford are closer to winning an All-Ireland senior championship now than they ever were in my time or in the last 60 years or whatever it is. And we’re doing what we’re doing, pushing the standards.

“The lazy analysts who say ‘it’s not good for Waterford hurling’ - I don’t believe that. If you look at Munster, we’ve won one Munster title in the last eight years. If we were winning Munster title after Munster title you might say ‘what’s going on here’, but while we’re challenging in Munster, absolutely, if we weren’t challenging there or winning titles in Waterford then where would the other teams be?

“Would that be good for Waterford hurling if they couldn’t challenge in Munster?

“I think we have four or five teams in Waterford who could really challenge at Munster club level, and that’s where I think the analysis should be, rather than ‘it’s not good for Waterford if Ballygunner win eight in a row’. That’s short-sighted, in my opinion.”