Damien Comer sends Annaghdown through, Corofin cruise

Galway SFC

A point from a free from the right wing by Damien Comer, which levelled the sides for the seventh time four minutes from time, was enough to book a Galway SFC quarter-final spot for Annaghdown when they drew 0-9 apiece with Claregalway.

Annaghdown led by 0-4 to 0-3 at the break but had to come from behind in the closing stages and were almost caught at the death as they tried to play down the clock with Claregalway’s Barry Callanan first-timing just wide after a turnover and almost giving them the win they needed to advance.

Champions Maigh Cuilinn had already qualified but the side which won their first ever title last year showed they will mount a strong defence of it when they hammered An Cheathru Rua by 4-18 to 0-9. Dessie Conneely scored 2-6 and Niall Walsh struck 2-5 for the champions.

Corofin, who were denied an eighth title in a row last year when they were beaten in the semi-finals by Mountbellew-Moylough, wrapped up their knockout place with goals from brothers Liam and Darragh Silke in a 2-10 to 1-6 win over Monivea/Abbey.

Mountbellew-Moylough, beaten in four of the last six finals, are back in the knockout stages as Val Daly’s men continue their quest for a first title since 1986, with Patrick Kelly finding the net in a 1-16 to 1-8 win over An Spideal.

Patrick Walsh struck a hat-trick and Niall Lee also found the net as Oughterard advanced to the quarter-finals with a 4-10 to 2-10 win over Caherlistrane.

Tuam Stars beat neighbours Cortoon Shamrocks by 0-9 to 0-5 to advance, while goals in either half helped Milltown into the last eight with a 2-8 to 0-10 victory over St Michael’s.

Killannin are also through to the knockout stages with a Patrick Sweeney goal helping them to a 1-15 to 1-13 victory over St James’.

Two goals from Rob Finnerty helped Salthill/Knocknacarra to their first win of the campaign when they defeated neighbours Bearna by 3-13 to 1-8, which keeps them out of the relegation scrap.

Bearna, Cortoon Shamrocks, An Cheathru Rua, Caherlistrane, St Michael’s and An Spideal will now be in the relegation battle.

The eight teams going into Monday night’s quarter-final draw are: Maigh Cuilinn, Mountbellew-Moylough, Corofin, Milltown, Tuam Stars, Killannin, Oughterard and Annaghdown.