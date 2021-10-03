Damien Comer sends Annaghdown through, Corofin cruise

Draw was enough against Claregalway
Damien Comer sends Annaghdown through, Corofin cruise

Galway's Damien Comer 

Sun, 03 Oct, 2021 - 19:09
John Fallon

Galway SFC

A point from a free from the right wing by Damien Comer, which levelled the sides for the seventh time four minutes from time, was enough to book a Galway SFC quarter-final spot for Annaghdown when they drew 0-9 apiece with Claregalway.

Annaghdown led by 0-4 to 0-3 at the break but had to come from behind in the closing stages and were almost caught at the death as they tried to play down the clock with Claregalway’s Barry Callanan first-timing just wide after a turnover and almost giving them the win they needed to advance.

Champions Maigh Cuilinn had already qualified but the side which won their first ever title last year showed they will mount a strong defence of it when they hammered An Cheathru Rua by 4-18 to 0-9. Dessie Conneely scored 2-6 and Niall Walsh struck 2-5 for the champions.

Corofin, who were denied an eighth title in a row last year when they were beaten in the semi-finals by Mountbellew-Moylough, wrapped up their knockout place with goals from brothers Liam and Darragh Silke in a 2-10 to 1-6 win over Monivea/Abbey.

Mountbellew-Moylough, beaten in four of the last six finals, are back in the knockout stages as Val Daly’s men continue their quest for a first title since 1986, with Patrick Kelly finding the net in a 1-16 to 1-8 win over An Spideal.

Patrick Walsh struck a hat-trick and Niall Lee also found the net as Oughterard advanced to the quarter-finals with a 4-10 to 2-10 win over Caherlistrane.

Tuam Stars beat neighbours Cortoon Shamrocks by 0-9 to 0-5 to advance, while goals in either half helped Milltown into the last eight with a 2-8 to 0-10 victory over St Michael’s.

Killannin are also through to the knockout stages with a Patrick Sweeney goal helping them to a 1-15 to 1-13 victory over St James’.

Two goals from Rob Finnerty helped Salthill/Knocknacarra to their first win of the campaign when they defeated neighbours Bearna by 3-13 to 1-8, which keeps them out of the relegation scrap.

Bearna, Cortoon Shamrocks, An Cheathru Rua, Caherlistrane, St Michael’s and An Spideal will now be in the relegation battle.

The eight teams going into Monday night’s quarter-final draw are: Maigh Cuilinn, Mountbellew-Moylough, Corofin, Milltown, Tuam Stars, Killannin, Oughterard and Annaghdown.

More in this section

Ballygunner celebrate after the game 3/10/2021 Dessie Hutchinson hits 1-9 as Ballygunner seal eighth county title in a row 
Cork camogie championship: St Catherine's power past depleted Carbery Cork camogie championship: St Catherine's power past depleted Carbery
Watch live: UCC take on Duhallow for spot in Cork Premier SFC quarter-final Watch live: UCC take on Duhallow for spot in Cork Premier SFC quarter-final
#Galway GAA#Gaelic Football
Pauric Mahony celebrates 3/10/2021

Roanmore boss Peter Queally: Ballygunner are All-Ireland champions in waiting

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

GAATitleGAALogo

Sun, Oct 3

Dunhallow
v
UCC

p/o FINAL

Páirc Uí Rinn
7.45pm

Sun, Sept 26

Clyda Rovers
v
Mallow

SAFC Round 2

Glantane
2pm

Watch Here
GAA Logo IE
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices