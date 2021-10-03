Leitrim SFC: Champions Mohill to meet Ballinamore in final

Mohill will meet Ballinamore in the Leitrim SFC final on Sunday week after they overcame a determined challenge from first-time semi-finalists Leitrim Gaels by 1-13 to 1-9 in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Mohill led by 1-7 to 0-5 at half-time after Jordon Reynolds' 14th-minute goal put them in the driving seat.

Leitrim Gaels, who upped their game in the third quarter, closed the gap to a single point just before the game's second water break thanks to an Enda Moreton goal, plus points from Shane Rynn and Aidan Flynn.

But Gaels failed to score after that as defending champions Mohill lifted their game in the final quarter after goalkeeper Padraig Tighe made a matching winning save. Led by man of the match Keith Beirne, who shot four points, three from placed balls, while Sean Harkin chipped in with a point to allow Mohill hold out.

Ballinamore Sean O'Heslin's had a runaway win 3-15 to 0-9 win over last year's Leitrim finalists St Mary's Kiltoghert in the first semi-final in Carrick-on-Shannon.

After a bright start by St Mary's when they went two points up in the opening seven minutes, thanks to Ray Mulvey and Diarmuid Kelleher, their challenge completely folded after Ballinamore equalised in the next six minutes with points from from Luke Murphy and Wayne McKeon (free).

When Mark McGrory fired home his first of three goals in the game for Ballinamore on the twenty22nd-minute mark, a rout of St Mary's began to unfold, as they went in trailing by 2-9 to 0-4 at the interval.