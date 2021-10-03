Dessie Hutchinson hits 1-9 as Ballygunner seal eighth county title in a row 

BALLYGUNNER 2-27 ROANMORE 0-13

Glory to Ballygunner in this JJ Kavanagh Waterford SHC final at Walsh Park, the men in black and red collecting their eighth title in a row in front of an attendance of 2,412.

Roanmore defended the dressing room goal in the first half and had the wind, but Ballygunner had the dream start with a second-minute Dessie Hutchinson goal.

Dessie Hutchinson of Ballygunner celebrates. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Ballygunner dominated the opening ten minutes, hitting 1-6 to Roanmore’s one point, with Dessie Hutchinson and Pauric Mahony busy up front - the former in particular proved a real handful at full-forward. His fourth point came just before the first water-break, when Ballygunner led 1-9 to 0-2.

The champions tacked on two more points before Gavin O’Brien hit Roanmore’s third point on 25 minutes. He added three more frees before Sean Burke had the city side’s first from play, but Pauric Mahony had the last score of the half for Ballygunner - 1-12 to 0-7 at the break.

Ballygunner resumed play with the wind - and a Hutchinson point, though Pauric Mahony came close to a goal just beforehand. Roanmore were better than in the first half, but Ballygunner were able to keep them at bay thanks to Mahony’s frees: 1-18 to 0-10 at the second water break - Roanmore were unable to close that gap, and Ballygunner won with something to spare, thanks in part to Cormac Power's late goal.

Roanmore’s Dale Hayes and Chris Dempsey with Conor Sheehan of Ballygunner. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Scorers for Ballygunner: D. Hutchinson (1-9); P. Mahony (0-9, 6 frees); Cormac Power (1-0); J. Foley, M. Mahony, P. Hogan (0-2 each); K. Mahony, H. Ruddle, Conor Power (0-1 each).

Scorers for Roanmore: G O’Brien (0-7, 6 frees, 1 65); L. Hearne (0-2); C. Chester, S. Burke, Brian Nolan, Billy Nolan (0-1).

BALLYGUNNER: S O’Keeffe; I Kenny, B Coughlan (c), T. Foley; B O’Keeffe, S O’Sullivan, R Power; C Sheahan, P Leavey; D Hutchinson, M Mahony, P Hogan; H Ruddle, K Mahony, P Mahony.

Subs: B. O’Sullivan for Ruddle (50); J. Foley for Sheahan (52); Cormac Power and Conor Power for Pauric Mahony and Hutchinson (both 56); B. Power for O’Keeffe (58).

ROANMORE: J Chester; C Ryan, R Furlong, Charlie Chester; F McGrath, Billy Nolan, D. Hayes; E Madigan, Chris Chester; Brian Nolan, G O’Brien (c), E. Flynn; E O’Toole, S Mackey, C Wadding.

Subs: S. Burke for Flynn (blood, 4-9); S. Burke for Flynn (25); L. Hearne for Madigan (43); H. White for Brian Nolan (54).

Referee: T Walsh (Modeligo).