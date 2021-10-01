Colm Bonnar names team of selectors to 'look in every corner of Tipperary for talent'

New Tipperary hurling manager Colm Bonnar has named Tommy Dunne, Johnny Enright and Paul Curran as his selectors, with further appointments to follow in the coming weeks.

Bonnar said: "I focussed on ensuring that I had a diverse and inclusive team where our playing careers for Tipperary span every decade from the 1980s to the 2010s, and each of the four divisions of Tipperary are represented also."

He added: "The group also have a lot in common with all having proud Tipperary hurling careers, county titles with our clubs, Fitzgibbon titles, coaching experience along with academic credentials, continuing in the professionalism of our approach."

The Cashel clubman expressed his pride "to have such calibre of Tipp men willing to join him and to commit to this exciting journey".

"We all know the levels of commitment required from our decades of hurling with Tipperary and we do not underestimate the challenge in front of us. The four divisions being represented is also a clear signal that we will be looking in every corner of Tipperary to ensure that the best talent across our county will be given an opportunity, and that process has already started by each of us."

Dunne is a link to the outgoing management team of Liam Sheedy. The 2001 All-Ireland winning captain also previously served with former Tipp manager Declan Ryan.

"I have been a big fan of Tommy since our playing days together," Bonner said. "And while I was keen to ensure some continuity to the set-up, Tommy is really excited about the new approach we have been discussing over the last number of weeks."

Thurles Sars stalwart Enright coached Meath in 2021.

"I am delighted with Johnny’s enthusiasm for the role and his fresh ideas will be a real asset to this team. Johnny’s commitment is all the more impressive given that he will be travelling from Kildare’."

While 2010 All-Ireland winner Curran is still playing senior club hurling with Mullinahone.

"Paul is a great addition to our team and at 39 is the only one of us still playing for his club in the upcoming Dan Breen senior hurling quarter-finals. Paul is steadily making a name for himself as a very talented coach having already coached the likes of O Loughlin Gaels in Kilkenny and was Antrim’s senior hurling performance coach in 2021. He has also done team development workshops with Kilkenny Snr camogie team in 2021. Paul brings a vibrancy to our team and is making inroads in the area of performance/lifestyle coaching where I believe he will help us make a real connection to current players."

Tipperary Under 20 hurling manager Brendan Cummins has also finalised his management team, with former Kerry manager Fintan O’Connor (Coach) being joined by selectors Martin Maher (Borris-Ileigh) and Shane Stapleton (Golden-Kilfeacle).