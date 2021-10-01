Football squads back 'league as championship' plan

Senior inter-county football squads are to lobby their boards to support the “league as championship” option for the All-Ireland SFC.
Support for proposal B is overwhelmingly among players so much so that they are now prepared to contact officials to back the motion, which if passed at Special Congress on October 23 will come into force in 2022.
It is clear from consultations with the Gaelic Players Association (GPA) that footballers do not wish to see the qualifiers returned in 2022 as would be the case should both the league as championship and four provincial conferences of eight proposals fail to receive 60% support from delegates in Croke Park.
The GPA’s national executive committee are to meet next week where the official stance on the proposals will be taken.
The All-Ireland SFC League would see the leagues replaced Allianz Leagues in spring. The championship would be played on the Allianz League basis with the top five teams in Division 1 and Division 2 table-toppers qualifying for All-Ireland quarter-finals. Second and third-placed Division 2 teams as well as Division 3 and 4 winners go through to preliminary quarter-finals to fill the last two spots in the last eight. The Tailteann Cup would comprise those Division 3 and 4 teams who don't qualify for knock-out stages of the All-Ireland SFC.