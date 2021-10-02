Cormac Egan: Offaly no longer 'just going out to get bet'

There’s a wonderful picture from last weekend’s Paddy Fenning Walk in Tullamore of Offaly stalwarts Martin Furlong, Seamus Darby, and Sean Lowry sharing a joke with U20 winner Cormac Egan.

The fundraising walk for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association celebrated the 50th anniversary of Offaly’s maiden All-Ireland senior football final win in 1971.

The walk also served to bring into each other’s company the past and present heroes of Offaly football, as Inpho photographer James Crombie so expertly captured.

To meet and shake the hands of Furlong and Willie Bryan, said All-Ireland U20 winner Cormac Egan, was “quite mind-blowing”.

Even harder to get his head around, added the talented Tullamore teenager, was that he and his Offaly U20 teammates have given these multi All-Ireland medal holders something to cling to again.

They’ve given them hope.

“They think now that maybe they can see something like what they did again,” said Egan at the launch of the 2021 Beko Club Champion competition.

Offaly and Tullamore footballer Cormac Egan in attendance at the launch of the 2021 Beko Club Champion, a competition to reward and celebrate local GAA club heroes who go above and beyond to help their local club. Picture: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

“A lot of them were saying they never thought they’d see Offaly winning an All-Ireland again. That was the way it seemed in the county. There was no hope, no real ambition. We didn’t really feel like there was anything to look forward to.

“Now, there are young kids going out, it is a bit corny but they look at us as maybe role models or something like that, and they want to play in Croke Park and they want to play on Offaly development squads.

“When we were growing up, you went in and played if you got asked and you weren’t too pushed about it. Now, there is a bit of hope, a bit of ambition, and that’s how we’re going to prosper as a county when people row in the same direction.”

2021 U20 All Ireland winning player Cormac Egan with members of the 1971 & 1972 All Ireland winning teams. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

Also present at last weekend’s fundraising walk was the Sam Maguire Cup. And although there’s a long and winding road ahead for this year’s Leinster and All-Ireland U20 champions, their performances against Dublin, Cork, and Roscommon means it is no longer unrealistic for the emerging generation of Offaly footballers to aspire to one day returning to the Faithful County football’s most coveted prize.

It’s a far cry from recent years where there was a sense of futility in turning out for the county. As Egan puts it, “it was like you were just going out to get bet”.

That, of course, is no longer the prevailing mood.

“It feels like if everything’s put in the right place we could actually succeed in a few years’ time. We feel we have a good crop of players in Offaly coming through and it’s about trying to get them into the senior grade.

“There's a mix of guys who were in their last year of U20 on this year’s team and the likes of a few of us who still have two more years. When those boys are 27/28 and we're 24/25, we should be able to compete. It's about boys coming behind us, as well. We need to be competing at minor level and U20 level next year and the year after as well. Keep the succession line coming. That's how you succeed in the long run.

“It definitely feels like there's something coming. This U20 success has brought a big lift to the county. A lot of people feel like maybe in a few years' time we can be back competing for Leinster titles, and hopefully All-Irelands.

“But this isn't an overnight thing. We all know that in the county. People are patient in Offaly. They have waited long enough for this success. They're willing to wait for us to get through. They're not expecting big things for us straightaway.”

At senior level, where Egan might find himself sooner than he thinks, the powerful forward sees a team moving in the right direction, with the 2022 season bringing Division 2 football and the input of Tomás Ó Sé as part of John Maughan's backroom team.

“Tomás coming in is a massive addition and maybe if we didn’t have the U20 success he mightn’t have come in with us. If this U20 success can attract some people to Offaly GAA, that’s what it’s all about and that’s how we’re going to succeed in the future.”