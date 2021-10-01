How Meath's All-Ireland winners gave new meaning to 'foundation stones'  

Shortly after Eamonn Murray was appointed Meath ladies football manager in the spring of 2017, one of the more prominent members of his backroom team, Paul Garrigan, presented each player with a rock.

The rocks were large enough, corner-back Emma Troy recalls, with Garrigan telling the Meath players that their task was to chip away - metaphorically speaking - at what they had been given.

As was well documented in the run up to the county’s shock All-Ireland final win last month, Meath ladies football was at a low ebb when Murray reluctantly took the reins five years ago.

During the two seasons before he came on board, Meath failed to win a single one of their seven championship games.

The county’s average losing margin across 2015 and 2016 was a damning 22 points.

Their graph took on an upward curve from 2017 onwards, with the players presented with a “medium-sized stone” following last December’s All-Ireland intermediate final win. And such was their seamless adaptation to life at the top table this summer that Garrigan handed each member of the panel an envelope containing a pebble on the eve of the All-Ireland senior final.

Meath and Boardsmill footballer Emma Troy in attendance at the launch of the 2021 Beko Club Champion. Picture: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

“Before the final, Paul gave us a little pebble and said, 'you've chipped away so far, this is all you have left. Chip away at this, you'll crack it open, and you'll find out what's inside',” Troy explained.

“He had referenced the rock the whole way through [our journey]. Last year, it really made an impact when we won intermediate because we got a medium-sized stone. It then went to a pebble this year.

“It was such a lovely reference the whole way throughout and that was something the whole team would have used as motivation going into the games, and to help them focus.”

Does Troy still have the pebble in her possession?

“My Mam organised a little All-Ireland final box for me. I have everything put in that so I don't lose anything. I kept mine safe, but I'm not sure about everyone else on the team!”

A fresh motivational tool will have to be magicked up by management ahead of the 2022 season, but what is certain is that Troy and her teammates do not want to be one-hit wonders. There is a determination to add to last month’s historic first senior triumph, rather than let the two-point win over Dublin represent this team’s high-water mark.

“It is great that we have won a senior, but it is going to be so difficult to replicate it. That'll be a big aim for next year, to keep contending with the top teams and be able to show that we are consistent in our performances.”

Along with rocks and the “ridiculously” high preparation standards set down by management, a further factor in Meath’s journey from senior newcomers to senior champions in nine months was the team’s sports psychologist Kelley Fay.

“Some girls would ask for individual meetings with her, and we always had a group Zoom on the Wednesday before games. She'd either run through tactics or just ask us what we wanted to talk about. She'd get you raring for the games.”