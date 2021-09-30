Joy for Valley Rovers who claim €25k prize from Kellogg's

A Cork GAA club have hit the jackpot after their Cúl Camp earned them a stunning €25,000 prize.

Valley Rovers found out they won the top prize in the Kellogg’s competition yesterday - much to the delight of the club members young and old.

Pictured taking the cheque are Maebh Whooley, Sarah Barry, Aoife O Sullivan and Eabhin Fleming from David Byrne, Marketing Manager, Kelloggs

Club officials entered the competition, organised by the Cúl Camp sponsor - and came out with the top prize

"We are so delighted with the response from the three winning clubs and look forward to seeing the positive impact the winnings will make. Thank you to everyone who took the time to enter this year. We are already excited for next year," A Kellogg's spokesperson said.

Cooley Kickhams of Louth won a prize of €10,000 while Wexford's Monageer Boolavogue landed a cheque for €5,000.