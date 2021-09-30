Colin O'Riordan signs contract extension with Sydney Swans

The Tipperary man will stay with the club until the end of the 2022 season
Colin O'Riordan signs contract extension with Sydney Swans

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 02: Colin O'Riordan of the Swans looks on during a Sydney Swans AFL training session at Sydney Cricket Ground on July 02, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Thu, 30 Sep, 2021 - 09:34
Patrick Mulcahy

Tipperary man Colin O’Riordan has signed an one-year extension with the Sydney Swans to stay with the club until the end of the 2022 season.

After captaining the Premier County to an All-Ireland U21 final in 2015 and earning an All-Star nomination the previous season, O’Riordan was picked up by the Swans on a rookie contract.

The 25-year-old has played 29 matches since debuting in 2018.

Sydney Swans Executive General Manager Football, Charlie Gardiner said he is pleased to secure the signature of the Irishman.

“We have a strong young group of talent coming through at the Swans. O’Riordan is a valued presence both on and off the field at the club.

“Despite battling injury this year his character never wavered as an exceptional person and valued teammate, and this was evident when he was awarded the 2021 Barry Round Best Clubman. We look forward to seeing what the Irish defender can do in 2022.” 

O’Riordan played six games in the AFL in 2021 including the elimination final loss to Greater Western Sydney and was a standout player in the club’s VFL side (development side) finishing runner up in the VFL Player of the Year.

More in this section

Larry O’Gorman: Davy Fitzgerald won’t join Galway Larry O’Gorman: Davy Fitzgerald won’t join Galway
John Kiely celebrates with the Liam MacCarthy Cup 22/8/2021 Limerick GAA announce John Kiely to be reappointed for further two-year term
Mayo icon Paddy Prendergast remembered as a ‘football God’ at funeral Mayo icon Paddy Prendergast remembered as a ‘football God’ at funeral
Colin O'Riordan signs contract extension with Sydney Swans

UCC hold firm against late Muskerry rally

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

GAATitleGAALogo

Tue, Sept 28

UCC
v
Imokilly

p/o SF

Páirc Uí Rinn
7.30pm

Sun, Sept 26

Clyda Rovers
v
Mallow

SAFC Round 2

Glantane
2pm

Watch Here
GAA Logo IE
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices