Colin O'Riordan signs contract extension with Sydney Swans

Tipperary man Colin O’Riordan has signed an one-year extension with the Sydney Swans to stay with the club until the end of the 2022 season.
After captaining the Premier County to an All-Ireland U21 final in 2015 and earning an All-Star nomination the previous season, O’Riordan was picked up by the Swans on a rookie contract.
The 25-year-old has played 29 matches since debuting in 2018.
Sydney Swans Executive General Manager Football, Charlie Gardiner said he is pleased to secure the signature of the Irishman.
“We have a strong young group of talent coming through at the Swans. O’Riordan is a valued presence both on and off the field at the club.
“Despite battling injury this year his character never wavered as an exceptional person and valued teammate, and this was evident when he was awarded the 2021 Barry Round Best Clubman. We look forward to seeing what the Irish defender can do in 2022.”
O’Riordan played six games in the AFL in 2021 including the elimination final loss to Greater Western Sydney and was a standout player in the club’s VFL side (development side) finishing runner up in the VFL Player of the Year.