Watch live: Former champions Imokilly out for revenge against UCC

Seandún await the winners of tonight's Cork Premier SHC divisional/colleges semi-final between rivals UCC and Imokilly.

This highly anticipated clash throws in at 7.30 in Páirc Ui Rinn - and the Examiner Sport cameras will be there to catch all the action live.

Seandún were 10-point winners over Muskerry in the other semi-final but the victor tonight won't have such a long wait for another outing - the decider scheduled for Sunday evening.

Imokilly, three-in-a-row winners in 2019, will be out to seek revenge as the Students ended their reign in 2020.

Coverage gets underway at 7.10pm.