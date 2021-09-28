Watch live: Former champions Imokilly out for revenge against UCC

This highly anticipated clash throws in at 7.30 in Páirc Ui Rinn - and the Examiner Sport cameras will be there to catch all the action live.
Watch live: Former champions Imokilly out for revenge against UCC

This highly anticipated clash throws in at 7.30 in Páirc Ui Rinn - and the Examiner Sport cameras will be there to catch all the action live.

Tue, 28 Sep, 2021 - 19:10

Seandún await the winners of tonight's Cork Premier SHC divisional/colleges semi-final between rivals UCC and Imokilly.

This highly anticipated clash throws in at 7.30 in Páirc Ui Rinn - and the Examiner Sport cameras will be there to catch all the action live.

Seandún were 10-point winners over Muskerry in the other semi-final but the victor tonight won't have such a long wait for another outing - the decider scheduled for Sunday evening.

Imokilly, three-in-a-row winners in 2019, will be out to seek revenge as the Students ended their reign in 2020.

Coverage gets underway at 7.10pm.

More in this section

Kilkerrin-Clonberne v Mourneabbey  All-Ireland Ladies Senior Club Championship Final Shane Ronayne appointed as Cork senior ladies football manager
New UL GAA jersey celebrates equality, diversity and inclusion New UL GAA jersey celebrates equality, diversity and inclusion
Imokilly v UCC preview: Niall O’Leary to skipper students against old side Imokilly v UCC preview: Niall O’Leary to skipper students against old side
#Live Sport#Cork GAA
27/9/2004

Dara Ó Cinnéide: It’s good there was competition for Kerry job

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

GAATitleGAALogo

Tue, Sept 28

UCC
v
Imokilly

p/o SF

Páirc Uí Rinn
7.30pm

Sun, Sept 26

Clyda Rovers
v
Mallow

SAFC Round 2

Glantane
2pm

Watch Here
GAA Logo IE
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices