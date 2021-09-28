Watch live: Former champions Imokilly out for revenge against UCC

Seandún await the winners of tonight's Cork Premier SHC divisional/colleges semi-final between rivals UCC and Imokilly.
This highly anticipated clash throws in at 7.30 in Páirc Ui Rinn - and thecameras will be there to catch all the action live.
Seandún were 10-point winners over Muskerry in the other semi-final but the victor tonight won't have such a long wait for another outing - the decider scheduled for Sunday evening.
Imokilly, three-in-a-row winners in 2019, will be out to seek revenge as the Students ended their reign in 2020.
Coverage gets underway at 7.10pm.