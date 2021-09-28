Dara Ó Cinnéide: It’s good there was competition for Kerry job Kerry

legend Dara Ó Cinnéide has congratulated Jack O’Connor on his appointment as Kerry manager for the third time, adding that it was good there was competition for the post.

Ó Cinnéide was part of the management team put together by Stephen Stack for the job, but O’Connor was appointed manager again last week.

“That competition is over and Jack won - I congratulate Jack, he always does a good job when he goes in,” said Ó Cinnéide.

“He has good men around him, like Diarmuid Murphy of Dingle.

“It’s good there was competition for the post - we didn’t have any interest until we saw there was a vacancy, then we put our group together and went for it.

“I’m hoping now that everyone in the county gives support to Jack and the team he puts in place.”

Speaking to An Saol Ó Dheas on Raidió na Gaeltachta, Ó Cinnéide added: “I met one of the (Kerry) players in Dingle on Friday before this was announced and said to him it was a good sign there was a competition for the manager’s job, because the evidence shows Kerry are close enough.

“Tyrone beat Kerry by a point after extra time and went on to win the All-Ireland, and while the mathematics of football don’t work in straight lines, Kerry are close enough to them.

“Dublin are close to them, Mayo are close to them, Armagh will be good next year and Tyrone themselves will improve next year too.”

Ó Cinnéide said it was time for former stars like himself to “put their hands up”: “Past players, once you can’t play for Kerry any longer and there’s nothing else you can do... maybe it was time for a few of us to jump off the ditch and put our hands up.

“We wanted to help because it breaks our hearts that Kerry aren’t winning the All-Ireland.

“Watching the All-Ireland when Kerry aren’t involved - I don’t enjoy that, no more than I enjoyed the ‘famine’ before Kerry won in 1997, and Paidi Ó Sé didn’t enjoy that either that time.”

Ó Cinnéide acknowledged outgoing manager Peter Keane also: “It’s important to say too that the group Peter Keane had, they did a lot that was right but I suppose their race was run.

“That was clear when the vacancy was advertised but I suppose their race was run because historically three years is what you get in Kerry to win something.

“Against Tyrone they were five down in extra time and got it back to a point, I’d say the players were happy enough, they were playing for each other and for the management but once the vacancy was advertised... it’s important to recognise that Kerry won three minor All-Irelands in a row under Peter. That’s not easy.”

The An Gaeltacht clubman pointed out that tension isn’t unwelcome in a team environment.

“In any group of 30 people - or 50 people, as you have now - there’ll be people who disagree with each other.

“A football team - any team, in fact - is strange, because you all come together with an objective in mind, and it’s management’s job to lay out the strategy that will help achieve that objective.

“And people will fall out with each other. The best years we had playing we were knocking off each other and blowing up with each other - that tension has to be there. There’ll be people who are unhappy because they didn’t get this or that.

“I’ll never forget in 2009 walking out onto Jones’s Road, outside Croke Park, after Kerry had played in a sixth final in a row. Kerry had won in 2004, lost in 2005, won in 2006 and 2007 under Pat O’Shea, and lost in 2008 before Jack won in 2009 in his second spell.

“I asked Pat O’Shea if he was disappointed and he said his heart was bursting with happiness for Kerry - he was disappointed, I suppose, that he wasn’t there but he had done his bit.

“I thought he might get in the race when the vacancy was advertised, but he didn’t, and he’s involved with his club. There are always good people in Kerry when it comes to football and he’s a good example.”

Ó Cinnéide described O’Connor as “experienced, he knows what to expect.

“The people of Kildare won’t be too thankful to him, the way he left them, the way he advertised that so publicly... he knew well what he was doing but Kerry will always be number one for Jack.

“It’s a great Gaeltacht story in one way, to have two from the Dromid Gaeltacht as Kerry managers, Declan O’Sullivan with the U20s and Jack with the seniors.” The 2004 captain admitted to his disappointment - and to disappointment that coach Donie Buckley has no role in Kerry.

“Of course I am (disappointed), no doubt.

“I’m disappointed for the likes of Donie Buckley above all, he’s someone with a lot to give and any of the players who have worked with him would recognise that.

“It’s a pity he can’t be involved in football in Kerry because Kerry football is all that he thinks of, even though he travels the country helping different clubs and counties.”

Asked what Buckley would offer Kerry, Ó Cinnéide said: “The thing they need.

“I’d like to see a role given to him but I think when you go in with a package it’s clear who you’ll be working with and who you won’t be working with.

“He’s one person, there was another great person, Joe O’Connor (with the Stack management group), but Jack will have great people as well. You want to win a competition like that but it doesn’t always work out the way you want.”