Kerry SFC draw: Champions East Kerry to face Austin Stacks in opener

The meeting of three-in-row-chasing East Kerry and Austin Stacks was the tie of the opening round of the Garveys SuperValu Kerry SFC as the draw was made at Austin Stack Park on Monday evening.

East Kerry are backboned by the Clifford brothers, David and Paudie, along with Paul Murphy and Shane Ryan but will be minus 10 players from Spa who were promoted to senior for this year. However, they will have players from Kilcummin at their disposal, including Paul O’Shea and Kevin McCarthy.