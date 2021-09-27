Limerick GAA close in on Michael Kiely's successor as strength and conditioning coach

Limerick’s senior hurlers are closing on their replacement for Michael Kiely as their strength and conditioning coach.

Kiely, who had been part of the set-up for six years, the last two of them as head of performance, recently joined Ulster Rugby as athletic performance coach.

Antrim man Cairbre Ó Cairealláin is believed to be among those shortlisted for the position. Ó Cairealláin, a strength and conditioning coach with Arsenal FC, was in Liam Sheedy’s management team in Tipperary for the past three seasons and previously worked in Limerick’s hurling academy.

As Galway have not yet appointed Shane O’Neill’s successor as senior hurling manager, the future of Lukasz Kirszenstein, who has been the county’s head of athletic development since November 2017, also has to be decided. Like Ó Cairealláin, the Polish native previously prepared teams in the Limerick hurling academy and Tipperary’s senior hurlers.

Limerick have not confirmed if Caroline Currid will be part of the group in 2022 after the Sligo sports psychologist joined Munster Rugby’s performance staff. They moved to dismiss a report last month that she would be part of the set-up in 2022.

The board executive stated their full management team will be announced en bloc for next season with no indication John Kiely won’t be in charge for a sixth season along with coach Paul Kinnerk.

Clare’s Alan Cunningham has been a selector with Kiely since January 2017 while Cunningham’s fellow county man Aonghus O’Brien joined the group in 2019. Former Limerick captain Donal O’Grady replaced Brian Geary as selector from the 2020 season.

Meanwhile, the club that proposed sleeve sponsors nine years ago believe clubs and smaller counties should benefit most now that it is to come into force.

Central Council took the decision last Saturday week to allow teams to carry the names or logos of sponsors on the sleeves along with the front and the back above the number(s).

In 2012, following the economic crash, Castlerea St Kevins called for the advertising space on jerseys to be quadrupled to include the back as well as sleeves so as to allow clubs generate more income.

“It’s a pity it took them so long to jump on board,” says Castlerea assistant treasurer Egan. “There are definitely smaller counties who would benefit greatly from it and companies who would only love to be associated with their teams.”