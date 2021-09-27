New UL GAA jersey celebrates equality, diversity and inclusion

The LGBTQ+ colours will be a permanent feature of the UL GAA Club jersey, which also features the logo of JIGSAW a free, non-judgemental and confidential mental health support service for young people
New UL GAA jersey celebrates equality, diversity and inclusion

Pictured at the launch and wearing the new jersey were, UL GAA players, Dearbhla Egan and Fiadhna Tangney. 

Mon, 27 Sep, 2021 - 13:54
Colm O’Connor

The University of Limerick have launched the first ever GAA jersey to feature the LGBTQ+ pride colours.

The LGBTQ+ colours will be a permanent feature of the UL GAA Club jersey, which also features the logo of JIGSAW a free, non-judgemental and confidential mental health support service for young people.

President of University of Limerick, Professor Kerstin Mey said: “The UL GAA Club has been in existence since the 1970s and I am very proud that our club jersey is the first in Ireland to feature the LGBTQ+ pride colours. A university is the natural home of equality, diversity and inclusion. Students from all parts of the world, from a huge variety of different cultures, backgrounds, creeds, and orientations come together to learn, live, play sport and recreate on our campus. We work hard to ensure that the UL environment is such that our students leave us not only as successful graduates in their chosen discipline but as civic-minded citizens with a global and inclusive mindset.” 

The University of Limerick GAA Club was established initially in the National College of Physical Education in the 1970s. The club grew and developed through the transformations from Thomond college to the National institute of Higher Education, to the University of Limerick. UL GAA club has gone from strength to strength, competing in hurling, football, ladies’ football and camogie. It now fields over 17 teams each year and has approximately 1,000 student members.

GAA President Larry McCarthy, former member of the UL GAA club and UL graduate added: “I am delighted to see that the mantra of the GAA, ‘Where we all Belong’ is manifested in the ethos and re-design of jersey of UL GAA Club. Sport, like a university, is a natural home of equality where neither class, nor creed, nor colour, nor orientation, nor ability, should impact on participation. Playing the game quickly eliminates barriers between teammates and teams, and the GAA is proud of its philosophy that sport is indeed for all. I commend the UL GAA Club in being to the fore in propagating the GAA mantra.”

More in this section

Dublin v Westmeath - Bord na Móna O'Byrne Cup Final Ballymun held without Dublin stars
Borris-Ileigh v Nenagh Éire Óg -Tipperary Senior Hurling Championship Group 4 Tipperary SHC: Borris-Ileigh win do or die clash, Drom-Inch bow out
Conor Cooney celebrates with the Tom Callanan cup 4/10/2020 Galway SHC: Champions St Thomas send message to rivals
Knocknagree v Multyfarnham - AIB GAA Football All-Ireland Junior Club Championship Final

John Fintan Daly confirms he's applied for Cork job

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

GAATitleGAALogo

Tue, Sept 28

UCC
v
Imokilly

p/o SF

Páirc Uí Rinn
7.30pm

Sun, Sept 26

Clyda Rovers
v
Mallow

SAFC Round 2

Glantane
2pm

Watch Here
GAA Logo IE
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices