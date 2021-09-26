David and Paudie Clifford account for 3-9 as Fossa march on

Kerry Intermediate and Junior Premier

Na Gaeil claimed top spot and home advantage in the quarter-finals of the Kerry Intermediate Club Championship with a 0-12 to 0-8 win over injury-hit An Ghaeltacht at Killeen.

The battle around midfield was won by Na Gaeil, whose Kerry pairing of Jack Barry and Diarmuid O’Connor were dominant over Brian Ó Beaglaoich and Eanna Ó Conchúir. But it was Andrew Barry who ran at a very defensively set up An Ghaeltacht.

O’Connor had two early points to put the West Kerry side on the back foot, though Ó Conchúir had leveled with two points by the 10th minute, but incredibly that was their lot for the opening half. Na Gaeil added four more points in a very pedestrian period thanks to Jamie Lowham, Jack Barry, Diarmuid O’Connor and Devon Burns (free) as they led 0-6 to 0-2 at half-time.

An Ghaeltacht did have a better second half but with Na Gaeil playing the possession game it was never a contest and two late points from substitute Darragh Carmody put the icing on the cake. Though Milltown/Castlemaine beat Laune Rangers 2-9 to 1-9, An Ghaeltacht get through on points difference while Laune Rangers must try and avoid the trap door.

Group 2 has another round of games with St Mary’s taking the scalp of Castleisland Desmonds 2-14 to 1-15 while Glenflesk hammered Ardfert 6-12 to 1-9.

Rathmore are undefeated in Group three after beating Currow on a 2-18 to 0-8 scoreline while in Group 1 Kilcummin were too strong for depleted John Mitchels 1-17 to 0-11.

The Clifford brothers were on fire for Fossa as they claimed top spot in the Junior Premier Club beating St Michaels/Foilmore 3-13 to 1-15 in Foilmore.

Paudie Clifford scored 2-1 while brother David scored 1-8. Annascaul had 0-7 from Jason Hickson as they beat neighbours Keel 0-14 to 0-12 after a tough derby and they will be joined in the quarter-finals by Brosna.