Dogged Fermoy back in the hunt

Cork SAFC: Fermoy 0-11 Bantry Blues 0-7

FERMOY are back in the hunt to progress to the Cork SAFC quarter-finals following a dogged though deserved victory over Bantry Blues in the driving rain in Overs. A real scrap for a long time, the Avondhu side got over the line thanks to a much improved second-half performance where they could have had two goals and closed out the game much earlier.

Twice Alan O’Connor should have found the Bantry net, the first in the 34th minute following great work by Kieran Morrison, Pàdraig De Ròiste and Thomas Clancy. But he fired over the bar then missed a glorious chance in the 41st minute when set up by Eoin Clancy.

Those misses kept battling Bantry in the contest but they had no answer to some splendid points from Ruari O’Hagan. Fermoy now face a must-win game against Clyda Rovers to see if they can progress in the competition after losing their first game to Mallow.

Fermoy boss Mick Hennessy was pleased enough afterwards. “Really tough conditions out there, a tight game all through and Bantry really proved dogged competitors. To be honest, we were terrible in the first half, how many scoring chances did we miss?

“With the way this competition is run we really needed to be taking our chances, especially as scoring difference could play a major part in who goes up and goes down. I was pleased with our second-half effort though, it was dogged out there but that’s the kind of game you like to win.”

Bantry, who had Ruairi Deane in their lineup, despite getting a straight red last week, started the better and were 0-3 to 0-1 ahead after the opening six minutes, Arthur Coakley with a brace and Stephen Coughlan with a free on target. But they were lucky in the 17th minute when keeper Michael Casey made a fine save from Daniel O’Flynn.

What followed was a succession of bad misses from Fermoy, Ben Twomey, Pàdraig De Ròiste, Brian O’Sullivan all off-target and a fourth point from Coakley earning the West Corkmen a 0-4 to 0-2 interval lead. Fermoy keeper Liam Coleman also made a fine save from Seanie O’ Leary and Daniel Murray hit the crossbar with the rebound in the 22nd minute.

A much better effort from Fermoy in the second half though. A couple of frees from the excellent O’Hagan getting his side back on track and they took the lead for the first time in the 44th minute, after Bantry’s Stephen Coughlan was black carded, with a fine Greg Lardner point to lead 0-6 to 0-5 entering the second water break.

It was a ding-dong battle right up to the last six minutes until some fine late points from O’Hagan, Ben Twomey, Brian OSullivan, and a 45 conversion by goalkeeper Liam Coleman — after a super save by Casey from Morrison — swung the contest Fermoy’s way. And deservedly so.

A second defeat for Bantry who finish with a game against Mallow.

Scorers for Fermoy: R. O’Hagan 0-4 (0-2 frees), B.Twomey 0-3 (0-1 free), A. O’Connor, G. Lardner, L. Coleman(45) and B. O’Sullivan 0-1 each.

Bantry scorers: A. Coakley 0-5 (0-2 frees), S. Coughlan (45) and D. Murray 0-1 each.

FERMOY: L. Coleman; E. Clancy, A. Creed, A. Bargary; P. Murphy, G. Lardner, B. O’Sullivan; P. De Ròiste, T. Clancy; D. O’Flynn, A. O’Connor, S. Aherne; B. Twomey, R. O’Hagan, K. Morrison.

Subs: D. Dawson for O’Connor (42m), M. Brennan for O’Flynn (51m), D. Lardner for Aherne (56m).

BANTRY BLUES: M. Casey; T. Cronin, R. O’Mahony, C. O’Leary; E. Minihane, B. Foley, C. Power; R. Deane, S. O’Leary; S. Coughlan, D. Daly, S. Thornton; D. Murray, A. Coakley, T. Downey.

Sub: J. Casey for Daly (56m).

Referee: Robert Whelan (Aghada).