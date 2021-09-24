Weary Bandon just do enough

Cork SAFC: Bandon 1-10 Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh 1-9

Despite their best efforts, Bandon fell over the line in this Bons Secours SAFC Group A encounter played in Kilmurry on Saturday afternoon. After 38 minutes they looked so comfortable with a healthy 1-10 to 1-5 advantage.

They led by the minimum at the break and though Ben Seartan levelled proceedings on the resumption, a quickfire 1-2 from the west Cork side saw them open up a margin that was reflective of their display to that point, even if Cian O’Mahony’s goal was on the fortuitous side as Béal Átha ‘keeper Darren Ó Coill misjudged the bounce of his innocuous delivery.

Amazingly, however, they weren’t to score again after Matthew McNamara’s point that followed the goal as the rigours of being a dual club began to take its toll on their decision making. They had plenty of chances to increase their tally but took none of them as the Gaeltacht side slowly narrowed the margin.

Bandon’s cause wasn’t helped by playing out the final quarter of the game with 14 men following the black cards issued to Rob Long and Dylan O’Donovan. Crucially, Béal Átha weren’t able to fully capitalise on their numerical advantage, and while points from Ben Seartan, Aindrias Ó Coinceannain, Conchúr Ó Loingsigh and Cian Ó Duinnín brought them close, it wasn’t close enough.

Bandon manager Colm Aherne had mixed emotions afterwards.

“Everything that we spoke about and worked on before the game they did to a tee in the first half. We’ll have to speak to them now and see what happened, maybe I’m being too harsh on them. Ballingeary had a nice two week break while we’d two weeks of hurling – two very hard games – but I thought we just fell apart completely in the second half.”

Bandon controlled the first half with corner-forward Barry Collins in top form as he kicked six points, five from play, while Peter Murphy and Michael Cahalane also found the target. Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh struggled to break Bandon’s hold on possession but when they did, Ben Seartan looked sharp up front and he kicked 1-3 in the opening period while his brother Liam also scored to leave just one between them at half time, 0-8 to 1-4.

Then came the fade out, though Aherne does have a solid basis to work from.

“I couldn’t fault our work rate, it was excellent, and it is great to get the win but it’s just very frustrating when you put in a second half performance like that, and you know that there’s way more in them. We’ve Doheny’s next, another west Cork derby, we drew last year so I’m sure it will be just as tight this year.”

Béal Átha will play O’Donovan Rossa next time out and the race for the quarter finals in Group A is sure to go down to the wire.

Scorers for Bandon: B Collins (0-6, 1 free), C O’Mahony (1-0), M Cahalane (free), P Murphy, A Murphy and M McNamara (0-1 each).

Scorers for Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh: B Seartan (1-5, 2 frees), L Seartan, A Ó Coinceannain, C Ó Duinnín agus C Ó Loingsigh (0-1 each).

BANDON: P Prendergast; D O’Donovan, B Crowley, E McSweeney; P Murphy, D Crowley, C O’Mahony; T Twohig, R Long; C Calnan, M McNamara, M Cahalane; A Murphy, J Walsh (Capt), B Collins.

Subs: J Mulcahy for A Murphy (49 mins), J O’Donovan for Twohig (52 mins), A O’Mahony for Collins (57 mins).

BÉAL ÁTHA’N GHAORTHAIDH: D Ó Coill; J Ó Donnchú, E Ó Duinnín, A Ó Loingsigh; N Ó Laoire, M Ó Riordáin, S Ó Tuama; A Ó Coinceannain, C Ó Loingsigh; L Seartan, D Seartan, L Ó Críodáin (Capt); B Seartan, L Ó Conchúir, S Ó Luasa.

Subs: C Ó Duinnín do Ó Luasa (leath-ama), C Ó Nunáin do Ó Laoire agus G Ó Laoire do L Seartan (38 nóiméad).

Referee: Cormac Dineen (Douglas).