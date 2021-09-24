Weary Bandon just do enough

The rigours of being a dual club began to take its toll
Weary Bandon just do enough

NEWS 25/9/2021 Pictured at Killmurray at the SAFC: Bandon v Ballingeary was Bandons Mathew McNamara being tackled by Ballingeary Matt Reardon. . Picture Denis Boyle

Fri, 24 Sep, 2021 - 23:04
John Coleman

Cork SAFC: Bandon 1-10 Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh 1-9  

Despite their best efforts, Bandon fell over the line in this Bons Secours SAFC Group A encounter played in Kilmurry on Saturday afternoon. After 38 minutes they looked so comfortable with a healthy 1-10 to 1-5 advantage.

They led by the minimum at the break and though Ben Seartan levelled proceedings on the resumption, a quickfire 1-2 from the west Cork side saw them open up a margin that was reflective of their display to that point, even if Cian O’Mahony’s goal was on the fortuitous side as Béal Átha ‘keeper Darren Ó Coill misjudged the bounce of his innocuous delivery.

Amazingly, however, they weren’t to score again after Matthew McNamara’s point that followed the goal as the rigours of being a dual club began to take its toll on their decision making. They had plenty of chances to increase their tally but took none of them as the Gaeltacht side slowly narrowed the margin.

Bandon’s cause wasn’t helped by playing out the final quarter of the game with 14 men following the black cards issued to Rob Long and Dylan O’Donovan. Crucially, Béal Átha weren’t able to fully capitalise on their numerical advantage, and while points from Ben Seartan, Aindrias Ó Coinceannain, Conchúr Ó Loingsigh and Cian Ó Duinnín brought them close, it wasn’t close enough.

Bandon manager Colm Aherne had mixed emotions afterwards.

“Everything that we spoke about and worked on before the game they did to a tee in the first half. We’ll have to speak to them now and see what happened, maybe I’m being too harsh on them. Ballingeary had a nice two week break while we’d two weeks of hurling – two very hard games – but I thought we just fell apart completely in the second half.” 

Bandon controlled the first half with corner-forward Barry Collins in top form as he kicked six points, five from play, while Peter Murphy and Michael Cahalane also found the target. Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh struggled to break Bandon’s hold on possession but when they did, Ben Seartan looked sharp up front and he kicked 1-3 in the opening period while his brother Liam also scored to leave just one between them at half time, 0-8 to 1-4.

Then came the fade out, though Aherne does have a solid basis to work from.

“I couldn’t fault our work rate, it was excellent, and it is great to get the win but it’s just very frustrating when you put in a second half performance like that, and you know that there’s way more in them. We’ve Doheny’s next, another west Cork derby, we drew last year so I’m sure it will be just as tight this year.” 

Béal Átha will play O’Donovan Rossa next time out and the race for the quarter finals in Group A is sure to go down to the wire.

Scorers for Bandon: B Collins (0-6, 1 free), C O’Mahony (1-0), M Cahalane (free), P Murphy, A Murphy and M McNamara (0-1 each).

Scorers for Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh: B Seartan (1-5, 2 frees), L Seartan, A Ó Coinceannain, C Ó Duinnín agus C Ó Loingsigh (0-1 each).

BANDON: P Prendergast; D O’Donovan, B Crowley, E McSweeney; P Murphy, D Crowley, C O’Mahony; T Twohig, R Long; C Calnan, M McNamara, M Cahalane; A Murphy, J Walsh (Capt), B Collins. 

Subs: J Mulcahy for A Murphy (49 mins), J O’Donovan for Twohig (52 mins), A O’Mahony for Collins (57 mins).

BÉAL ÁTHA’N GHAORTHAIDH: D Ó Coill; J Ó Donnchú, E Ó Duinnín, A Ó Loingsigh; N Ó Laoire, M Ó Riordáin, S Ó Tuama; A Ó Coinceannain, C Ó Loingsigh; L Seartan, D Seartan, L Ó Críodáin (Capt); B Seartan, L Ó Conchúir, S Ó Luasa. 

Subs: C Ó Duinnín do Ó Luasa (leath-ama), C Ó Nunáin do Ó Laoire agus G Ó Laoire do L Seartan (38 nóiméad).

Referee: Cormac Dineen (Douglas).

More in this section

42 unbeaten but Ballygunner survive almighty scare from Mount Sion 42 unbeaten but Ballygunner survive almighty scare from Mount Sion
Meath v Sligo - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 2A Thrilling win puts Aghada back in knockout mix
Donegal v Antrim - Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship Quarter-Final Happy ending after helicopter needed and Kerry minor football game abandoned due to head injury
Meath v Sligo - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 2A

Clonakilty secure progress to knockouts but Ballincollig bow out

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

GAATitleGAALogo

Sat, Sept 25

Castlehaven
v
Eire Og

PSFC Round 2

Enniskeane
2pm

Sun, Sept 26

Clyda Rovers
v
Mallow

SAFC Round 2

Glantane
2pm

Watch Here
GAA Logo IE
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices