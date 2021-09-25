Happy ending after helicopter needed and Kerry minor football game abandoned due to head injury

There was unwanted drama in the Kerry minor championship today when the Round 2 clash between Laune Rangers and South Kerry in Waterville was abandoned after just five minutes due to a head injury suffered by a Rangers player.
After a long break for treatment to the player, the referee abandoned the game, while a helicopter was called to carry the stricken player to hospital.
After an hour-long wait, the player was transported from the pitch. Thankfully, the club has since reported that the player has been given the all clear to leave hospital and return home.
In a message posted on Twitter, Laune Rangers paid tribute to the personnel who treated the player.
"Positive news from this afternoon as our player has been given the all clear to come home. Get Well Soon.
"Huge thanks to all who acted so fast today, especially to Shane Buckley and Mick Garry who cared for the player for an hour until the helicopter arrived."