Happy ending after helicopter needed and Kerry minor football game abandoned due to head injury

Laune Rangers paid tribute to the personnel who treated the player.
Happy ending after helicopter needed and Kerry minor football game abandoned due to head injury

 

Sat, 25 Sep, 2021 - 17:33
Cian Locke

There was unwanted drama in the Kerry minor championship today when the Round 2 clash between Laune Rangers and South Kerry in Waterville was abandoned after just five minutes due to a head injury suffered by a Rangers player.

After a long break for treatment to the player, the referee abandoned the game, while a helicopter was called to carry the stricken player to hospital.

After an hour-long wait, the player was transported from the pitch. Thankfully, the club has since reported that the player has been given the all clear to leave hospital and return home.

In a message posted on Twitter, Laune Rangers paid tribute to the personnel who treated the player.

"Positive news from this afternoon as our player has been given the all clear to come home. Get Well Soon.

"Huge thanks to all who acted so fast today, especially to Shane Buckley and Mick Garry who cared for the player for an hour until the helicopter arrived."

More in this section

Castlehaven need late points to see off stubborn Éire Óg challenge Castlehaven need late points to see off stubborn Éire Óg challenge
14-man Douglas dig deep for second win  14-man Douglas dig deep for second win 
Roscommon v Kerry - 2020 Electric Ireland GAA Football All-Ireland Minor Championship Semi-Final Aidan O'Mahony named manager of MTU Kerry
Meath v Sligo - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 2A

Thrilling win puts Aghada back in knockout mix

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

GAATitleGAALogo

Sat, Sept 25

Castlehaven
v
Eire Og

PSFC Round 2

Enniskeane
2pm

Sun, Sept 26

Clyda Rovers
v
Mallow

SAFC Round 2

Glantane
2pm

Watch Here
GAA Logo IE
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices