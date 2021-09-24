Shane Ronayne set to take over Cork ladies after stepping down as Waterford manager

Shane Ronayne is set to be announced as the next Cork ladies football manager at next Monday's county board meeting, Examiner Sport understands.

Ronayne is set to receive the recommendation from the five-person sub-committee in charge of identifying the next Cork manager.

This comes off the back of the news confirming this evening that Ronayne has left as manager of the Waterford men’s footballers.

Ronayne, who led Mourneabbey to six Cork LGFA titles in a row from 2014-2019 and All-Ireland titles in 2018 and 2019, received confirmation on Friday evening after interviews for the job were held during the week.

Ronayne also has managed the Tipperary ladies football team before moving to the Déise.

"Shane Ronayne has tonight informed the Waterford County Board that he has decided to step down as Waterford Senior Football Manager," the Waterford county board said in a Friday night statement.

"Waterford GAA would like to sincerely thank Shane and his management team for their work and commitment to the Waterford Senior Football team over the past 12 months and wish them every success in their future endeavours.

"A process will now be put in place for the appointment of a new Senior Football Team Manager," the Déise chiefs added.

Waterford were beaten in the National League Division 4 final suffering a seven-point defeat to Antrim in June before suffering an 18-point defeat to Limerick in the Munster Championship.

Earlier this month, Cork LGFA sought expressions of interest for a number of its inter-county teams, including the top senior job, but it is understood Ephie Fitzgerald did not take an interview with the sub-committee after holding the senior reins for the six last seasons.

Fitzgerald led Cork to an All Ireland Senior title in 2016 and three National League Division 1 league titles in 2016, 2017 and 2019.