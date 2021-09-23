Killarney and Listowel mourn Donie Sheahan: 'He loved his horses, he loved his football'

A tremendous void has been left in the Dr Crokes GAA club, in the wider Kerry footballing community, and in the town of Killarney, following the passing of Donie Sheahan at the age of 95 on Thursday.

Listowel native Sheahan moved to Killarney in 1951, winning a county championship as a player in the same year with Dick Fitzgeralds, and going on to claim three-in-a-row as a manager with East Kerry (1968 to 1970) before leading the divisional outfit to the inaugural All-Ireland senior club title in 1971, in the only season amalgamations were allowed in the competition.

However, it was in his various roles with Dr Crokes down through the years, and the distinguished service that he gave to the black and amber, that will never be forgotten, as club PRO John Keogh explained.

“He was 70 years in Killarney after coming here in 1951, and I would say that, outside of family and his (pharmacy) business, Dr Crokes meant everything else to him. He was 50 years a County Board delegate and he spent 18 years as chairman of the club in three different terms,” said Keogh.

“I can remember him as treasurer, he was a trainer of teams, and a tremendous supporter. He is leaving a massive void.

Donie Sheahan with Davy Russell after For Bill won at Fairyhouse last year. Picture: Healy Racing

“He was a legend in the club. After his family and the business, basically, that’s what it was. I have a feeling that he was even in at one or two games after lockdown last year. He might have been in the clubhouse looking out from upstairs.

“He was a character, a rogue full of stories, a nice man, an exceptionally nice man. There was a saying in Killarney one time that he was the poor man’s doctor! You would find it hard to find characters like that now.”

Dr Crokes chairman, Patrick O’Sullivan, who held the same position in the County Board (2012-2016) during which time Kerry annexed their last senior All-Ireland crown in 2014, sums up the no-beating- around-the-bush way that Sheahan, a passionate supporter of the inter-county side, approached his footballing conversations.

“I was after being made chairperson, and Dublin were after giving us an awful hiding in a National League match above in Fitzgerald Stadium. He called me into the back room of his shop, he was shaking his head, and he said that ‘you will win nothing with those fellas.’

“Then, what happened was when Kerry won the All-Ireland against Donegal, and there was something happening in the club, and he pulled me over and gave me a big hug and he said ‘I was wrong there.’ He said that he was delighted that I was chairperson at the time, and that he was delighted that Kerry won.

“When we won the All-Ireland club (2017), I was in a protective boot, and the boys put me on the truck when I couldn’t even walk properly, and Donie was with me. He stood beside me through the whole thing, and he said ‘did you ever think we would do this in our day, not once but twice (Dr Crokes had previously won in 1992)?’

He loved his horses, he loved his football, he loved Listowel, and he loved his family. That’s what he loved.