Examiner Sport to stream double helping of senior football action this weekend

Four unbeaten sides are in action as the battle for spots in the knock-out rounds of the competitions heats up.
Examiner Sport to stream double helping of senior football action this weekend

Castlehaven's Michael Hurley in action against Newcestown in the first round of the championship. Haven will look to keep up their unbeaten start when they face Éire Óg in front of the Examiner Sport cameras. Picture: Denis Boyle

Wed, 22 Sep, 2021 - 15:27
Joel Slattery

Examiner Sport will be live-streaming two games in the Cork Championships this weekend, as well as a heavyweight clash in the divisional round of the hurling championship next week.

Four unbeaten sides are in action as the battle for spots in the knock-out rounds of the competitions heats up.

After a historic Premier SFC debut win over Carbery Rangers, Éire Óg look to keep up their momentum - but the challenges continue to grow as they face off against Castlehaven in round 2.

The sides meet on Saturday in Enniskeane with a 2pm start.

Read More

Éire Óg claim historic victory over Carbery Rangers on Premier Senior debut

Twenty-four hours later, Examiner Sport's cameras will be in Glantane for the most eagerly awaited Senior A Football Championship game of round 2, the spicey local derby between Mallow and Clyda Rovers.

The clubs haven't met in county championship since 2011, when the Mourneabbey men prevailed after a replay in a Premier IFC fourth-round game. However, they are without star forward Conor Corbett this campaign after he suffered a cruciate knee ligament tear in July.

Read More

Kevin Sheehan guides Mallow to victory over neighbours Fermoy

Then on Tuesday, Examiner Sport's coverage of the Cork GAA Championships returns to the small ball for the divisional semi-final between UCC and Imokilly. The winners take on Seandún in the divisional/colleges round final.

You can watch all the action here.

More in this section

Sligo v Mayo - Connacht GAA Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final Tony McEntee to continue as Sligo manager for 2022 season
Carla Rowe dejected after the game 5/9/2021 Carla Rowe: 'I am already nearly gunning for the challenge of next year'
Armagh v Monaghan - Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship Semi-Final Kieran Donaghy may be part of a Jack O'Connor Kerry ticket
#Gaelic Football#Cork GAA
Kerry v IT Tralee - McGrath Cup Quarter-Final

Star-studded team enter race for Kerry management job

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

GAATitleGAALogo

Sat, Sept 25

Castlehaven
v
Eire Og

PSFC Round 2

Enniskeane
2pm

Sun, Sept 26

Clyda Rovers
v
Mallow

SAFC Round 2

Glantane
2pm

Watch Here
GAA Logo IE
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices