Examiner Sport to stream double helping of senior football action this weekend

Examiner Sport will be live-streaming two games in the Cork Championships this weekend, as well as a heavyweight clash in the divisional round of the hurling championship next week.
Four unbeaten sides are in action as the battle for spots in the knock-out rounds of the competitions heats up.
After a historic Premier SFC debut win over Carbery Rangers, Éire Óg look to keep up their momentum - but the challenges continue to grow as they face off against Castlehaven in round 2.
The sides meet on Saturday in Enniskeane with a 2pm start.
Twenty-four hours later, Examiner Sport's cameras will be in Glantane for the most eagerly awaited Senior A Football Championship game of round 2, the spicey local derby between Mallow and Clyda Rovers.
The clubs haven't met in county championship since 2011, when the Mourneabbey men prevailed after a replay in a Premier IFC fourth-round game. However, they are without star forward Conor Corbett this campaign after he suffered a cruciate knee ligament tear in July.
Then on Tuesday, Examiner Sport's coverage of the Cork GAA Championships returns to the small ball for the divisional semi-final between UCC and Imokilly. The winners take on Seandún in the divisional/colleges round final.
You can watch all the action here.