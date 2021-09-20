Australia not on Vikki Wall's radar - for now

Vikki Wall, one of the hottest properties in ladies football after two terrific seasons for Meath, has confirmed that she isn't interested in an AFLW switch - for now.

The 2020 intermediate Player of the Year propelled Meath to a shock All-Ireland senior success earlier this month and has been named the PwC GPA Player of the Month for September.

Her powerful frame, high skill set, direct running and aerial ability are sure to have impressed AFLW clubs and scouts and the Dunboyne player has already shown an interest in the oval ball game by attending a Combine in late 2019.

"It's something I wouldn't rule out in the future but at the moment I'm happy, I'm going back to do my Masters in DCU, starting this week," said the 23-year-old. "I'll be here for this year and committing to Meath this year and really hoping to do well again next year."

Asked about any dealings with AFLW clubs or representatives, Wall nodded.

"Ah yeah, I've had a few conversations over the last year or so but it's still up in the air," she said.

It's anticipated that over a dozen Irish players will compete in the 14-team 2021/2022 AFLW season. By 2023, it's expected that all 18 AFL clubs will have a women's team, increasing the likelihood of top LGFA players like Wall being signed up.

Dublin had three players - Sinead Goldrick, Lauren Magee and Niamh McEvoy - who played in Australia last season though Goldrick suffered a serious hamstring while on AFLW duty which limited her involvement with Dublin during the Championship.

Meath didn't have any players in Australia and Wall agreed that it may have helped them.

"Yeah, I think you can look at it in that way," she said. "I think for us as well, people might have had the thought of going travelling or doing J1s this year but obviously that wasn't a possibility.

"So for us, county has really been our club this year. Last weekend was the first match I've played with my club since last October.

"I think that definitely helped us that we got to fully commit to county. We weren't going to and from the club. I'd definitely be in favour of a split season.

"I think it really helps you to be able to focus on one thing at a time. I know it probably didn't help Dunboyne, my own club, the fact that we had five on the Meath team, they probably didn't have us for the league so that probably didn't help them but, on the other side of it, it really did help the county this year with the fact that we got to fully commit to it."