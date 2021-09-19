Kilkenny SHL: Lester Ryan leads Clara to final berth

A convincing display helped Clara secure the top spot in their Kilkenny SHL group as they eased past Graigue-Ballycallan.

With former county captain Lester Ryan marshalling a solid defence, Clara looked good as they recorded a 0-28 to 1-16 win to book their place in the league final. Early scores from John Murphy, the impressive Liam Ryan and Paul Cody helped Clara take an early lead, but they were rocked when Colum Prendiville blasted home an equalising goal in the 11th minute. However, they couldn’t kick on from here. Clara picked off points to lead by three at half-time (0-13 to 1-7). Four more unanswered points after the restart, two from Liam Ryan, saw them open up a gap.

It was honours even as Lisdowney earned their second draw of the campaign, finishing all square (0-12 to 0-12) with James Stephens. Lisdowney stole a march on the Village when points from joint captain Vinny Fitzpatrick, Michael Kenny and Conor O’Carroll saw them take a 0-11 to 0-7 lead at half-time. That advantage was wiped out within eight second-half minutes, as Eoin Guilfoyle (two frees), Tadhg O’Dwyer and Shane Donohue had the city side all square. Cian Kenny pushed them ahead before Aidan Tallis hit the game’s last score in the 46th minute, leaving both sides with a point apiece.

James Stephens are top of Group B with five points, but could be overtaken if Bennettsbridge beat the Rower next weekend.

An Owen Wall goal helped O’Loughlin Gaels earn city bragging rights as they leapfrogged Dicksboro in the table with a 2-17 to 1-14 win. The ’Boro — who have former Waterford star Tony Browne as a selector — looked set to continue their winning ways when Andrew Gaffney’s 16th-minute goal pushed them into a 1-6 to 0-5 lead, but a score from Jack Nolan brought O’Loughlin’s right back into it. Dicksboro pressed on again, with two Shane Stapleton frees leaving them 1-9 to 1-7 in front at the break.

In a tight game four more Stapleton frees had Dicksboro ahead in the second half before Mark Noonan and Mark Bergin levelled the game. Timmy Clifford’s points tipped the balance in Dicksboro’s favour, but Wall’s goal gave the Gaels a lead they would not lose.

Elsewhere the Shamrocks had a 2-30 to 2-12 win over Tullaroan to earn their first win of the senior hurling league.

After losing their first two games the county champions wasted little time in stamping their authority on this game, opening a six-point lead by the 11th minute (0-8 to 0-2). They didn’t let up and were all but assured of victory by half-time, where they were 19 points clear (2-20 to 0-7), the goals coming from Brian Cody and Colin Fennelly.