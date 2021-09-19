Cork senior camogie championship: Enniskeane and Glen Rovers notch impressive wins

The most noteworthy result in Round 1 of the SE Systems Cork senior camogie championship at Castle Road today was Enniskeane’s victory over Douglas. In their first year playing senior, they put in a strong display to emerge winners 0-23 to 1-10.

Led by Orla Cronin who was accurate from frees, there was no shortage of contributors. In front 0-11 to 0-6 at the interval, they maintained their impressive form all the way to the end.

Eimear O’Brien, Lauren Corcoran and Tara Sheehan were the main threats up front, Sheehan weighing in with seven points.

The Douglas goal arrived near full time from Rebecca Sheehan.

Meanwhile, St Finbarr’s gained revenge for last year’s three-point semi-final defeat to Inniscarra, when they overcame them on a scoreline of 2-11 to 1-6.

They were up 1-6 to 0-3 at the change of ends, thanks to a goal from Keeva McCarthy in the second quarter. McCarthy was one of five players to get on the Barrs scoresheet. Gemma O’Connor Orlaith Cahalane and Down county player Sorcha McCartan all rowed in. Ella Wiggington-Barrett struck their second goal straight from the start of the second-half.

In the final game of the day, current league champions Glen Rovers provided a dominant performance as they were far too strong for Éire Óg, 5-16 to 0-7. They laid the foundation for victory with Katie Walsh’s goal in the first-half, they had 1-8 on the board at the break, Eire Óg’s two points from Margaret O’Herlihy.

The Glen were ruthless in the second-half adding goals from Walsh, Denise Luby (2) and Aisling Wallace.

The mid Cork side, who won the 2019 intermediate championship, were minus a few of their starting team through injury, and were unable to make any headway in the second-half - O’Herlihy bringing her tally to five points.

Douglas, Inniscarra and Éire Óg go into the losers group (Round 2). These games are pencilled in for next weekend.