Cork senior camogie championship: Enniskeane and Glen Rovers notch impressive wins

Led by Orla Cronin who was accurate from frees, there was no shortage of contributors
Cork senior camogie championship: Enniskeane and Glen Rovers notch impressive wins

Emma Murphy, Glen Rovers, Aileen Hennessy, Eire Og. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Sun, 19 Sep, 2021 - 19:36
Therese O’Callaghan

The most noteworthy result in Round 1 of the SE Systems Cork senior camogie championship at Castle Road today was Enniskeane’s victory over Douglas. In their first year playing senior, they put in a strong display to emerge winners 0-23 to 1-10.

Led by Orla Cronin who was accurate from frees, there was no shortage of contributors. In front 0-11 to 0-6 at the interval, they maintained their impressive form all the way to the end.

Eimear O’Brien, Lauren Corcoran and Tara Sheehan were the main threats up front, Sheehan weighing in with seven points.

The Douglas goal arrived near full time from Rebecca Sheehan.

Meanwhile, St Finbarr’s gained revenge for last year’s three-point semi-final defeat to Inniscarra, when they overcame them on a scoreline of 2-11 to 1-6.

They were up 1-6 to 0-3 at the change of ends, thanks to a goal from Keeva McCarthy in the second quarter. McCarthy was one of five players to get on the Barrs scoresheet. Gemma O’Connor Orlaith Cahalane and Down county player Sorcha McCartan all rowed in. Ella Wiggington-Barrett struck their second goal straight from the start of the second-half.

In the final game of the day, current league champions Glen Rovers provided a dominant performance as they were far too strong for Éire Óg, 5-16 to 0-7. They laid the foundation for victory with Katie Walsh’s goal in the first-half, they had 1-8 on the board at the break, Eire Óg’s two points from Margaret O’Herlihy.

The Glen were ruthless in the second-half adding goals from Walsh, Denise Luby (2) and Aisling Wallace.

The mid Cork side, who won the 2019 intermediate championship, were minus a few of their starting team through injury, and were unable to make any headway in the second-half - O’Herlihy bringing her tally to five points.

Douglas, Inniscarra and Éire Óg go into the losers group (Round 2). These games are pencilled in for next weekend.

RESULTS

Enniskeane 0-23 Douglas 1-10

St Finbarr’s 2-11 Inniscarra 1-6

Glen Rovers 5-16 Éire Óg 0-7

Round 2

Douglas v Ballincollig

Newcestown v Seandún

Cloughduv v Imokilly

Éire Óg v Milford

Inniscarra v Muskerry

More in this section

Tipperary SFC: Conor Ryan earns Loughmore late draw on hectic day of championship action
Anto Finnegan: Antrim has lost not just one of its finest Gaels. It has lost a wonderful person Anto Finnegan: Antrim has lost not just one of its finest Gaels. It has lost a wonderful person
Cork SAHC: Declan Dalton hits 1-14 as Fr O'Neills turn the tide with third-quarter blitz Cork SAHC: Declan Dalton hits 1-14 as Fr O'Neills turn the tide with third-quarter blitz
#Camogie
Cork senior camogie championship: Enniskeane and Glen Rovers notch impressive wins

O'Connor goal secures 26th Kerry crown for Kilmoyley hurlers

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

GAATitleGAALogo

Fri, Sept 17

Kanturk
v
Blarney

SAHC Round 2

Mallow
8pm

Sat, Sept 18

St. Finbarr's
v
Erins Own

PSHC Round 2

Páirc Uí Chaoimh
7.30pm

Watch Here
GAA Logo IE
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices