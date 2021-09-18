Roanmore end their 21 year wait for a Waterford SHC semi-final

Gary O’Brien hit the winner in the second minute of injury time for the Sky Blues. It was fitting the score came from him as the former county man was their go-to player with 2-8 (2-6 in the second half).
Sat, 18 Sep, 2021 - 21:47
Tomás McCarthy, Fraher Field

Waterford SHC quarter-final

Roanmore 4-14 

Lismore 4-13 

Fourteen-man Roanmore reached their first Waterford SHC semi-final since 2000 after a thrilling victory over Lismore on Saturday night.

Manager Peter Queally, his players and backroom team celebrated like they won the county final at the fulltime whistle. Roanmore lost five quarter-finals in the previous six years.

"When you come out the right side of a one point victory, you can't beat it. I saw plenty of tears there and I know where they're coming from. All that emotion came out at the final whistle."

Ray Barry netted a hat trick for Lismore while Maurice Shanahan scored 1-9 to end the championship on 7-43.

Two goals in three minutes at the end of the first half from Ethan Flynn and Shane Mackey left Roanmore 2-6 to 1-7 ahead at the break.

Torrential rain hammered down in Dungarvan beforehand. A defence splitting run by Carthach Daly set up Barry for a Lismore goal after five minutes. Jack Chester saved a penalty from Maurice Shanahan just after the first water break.

2007 Hurler of the Year Dan Shanahan was introduced for the second half for Lismore. Barry smashed home his second after a Jack Prendergast run but Gavin O'Brien regained the lead for Roanmore with a goal from a close range free.

On 48 minutes, Maurice Shanahan made amends for his earlier penalty miss after Dan was brought down. Roanmore sub Paul O'Sullivan levelled the match at 3-13 each but was then send off for a striking offence.

Injury time was full of drama.

O'Brien finished a Roanmore counter-attack to the net before Barry completed his hat trick. All square again. Sean Burke won the next puckout for the Sky Blues and O'Brien slotted the winner.

Scorers for Roanmore: G O'Brien 2-8 (1-6fs), E Flynn, S Mackey 1-0 each, B Nolan 0-2 (1f), C Dempsey, R Furlong, E O'Toole, P O'Sullivan 0-1 each.

Scorers for Lismore: M Shanahan 1-9 (5fs, 1-0 pen, 2 65s), R Barry 3-1, C Daly 0-2, F Reaney 0-1.

ROANMORE: J Chester; D Hayes, R Furlong, F McGrath; C Dempsey, B Nolan, C Chester; C Ryan, E Madigan; C Wadding, G O’Brien, E Flynn; E O’Toole, L Hearne, S Mackey.

Subs: S Burke for Flynn (51), P O’Sullivan for Hearne (54), H White for Madigan (63).

LISMORE: Seanie Barry; C Howard, D Prendergast, A Whelan; John Prendergast, I Daly, F Reaney; C Daly, S Heaphy; M Shanahan, J Prendergast, J Shanahan; O O’Gorman, R Barry, J Lenihan.

Subs: D Shanahan for Lenihan (HT), E O’Sullivan for John Prendergast (51).

Referee: N Barry

