Éire Óg outfought by clinical Carrigaline 

Co-Op Superstores PIHC

Carrigaline 1-16

Éire Óg 0-12

A fired-up Carrigaline side got their Co-Op Superstores PIHC ambitions back on track when an impressive first-half performance proved too much for Éire Óg in this second-round group game in Ballygarvan on Saturday.

Seven points from Brian Kelleher and a David Drake goal left the winners 0-11 points ahead at the interval, and while Éire Óg outscored their opponents 0-5 to 0-1 in the third quarter, they never looked like reeling in Carrigaline.

“We concentrated hard all week. We knew Éire Óg were going to put in a big challenge, which they did, but we believed in ourselves, we have good players across each line, and they want to do well. They came out today with a mission and we’re delighted with the win," said a delighted Carrigaline Manager Sean O’Shea.

For Éire Óg, it was a disappointing performance. They never got to the pitch of the game in the opening half, and while they improved in the second half, they left themselves with too much to do, and they now face a must win game against Courcey Rovers to remain in the Championship.

Carrigaline led 0-5 to 0-1 after 11 minutes, Brian Kelleher, his brother Ronan, Patrick McBarron and Rob O’Shea all on target, with Éire Óg’s score coming from David Kirwan.

With Kevin Kavanagh and David Griffin in the half-back line, and Rob O’Shea and Rhys McCarthy in midfield all dominating, Carrigaline kicked on. Points from Griffin (2) and Kelleher (5) and Drake’s goal in the 24th minute, when he got on the end of a long delivery from Kavanagh left them in control.

Éire Óg tried hard but 10 first-half wides didn’t help their cause, while their danger men Ciarán Sheehan and Daniel Goulding were well held. Diarmuid Dinnen, Kevin Hallissey and Goulding all fired over points before the break.

Points from Hallissey (2), Joe Cooper (2) and Dylan Desmond reduced the deficit by the second water break to seven points, but that was as close as they got, and points from Kelleher and Griffin sealed Carrigaline’s win.

Scorers for Carrigaline: B Kelleher 0-9 (7f), D Drake 1-0, D Griffin 0-3, R O’Shea 0-2, P McBarron 0-1, R Kelleher 0-1.

Scorers for Eire Óg: K Hallissey 0-4 (4f), Joe Cooper 0-3, D Goulding 0-2, D Kirwan 0-1, D Desmond 0-1 (f), D Dineen 0-1.

CARRIGALINE: M O’Mahony; C Vaughan, S Willimson, D Stack; Kieran Kavanagh, Kevin Kavanagh, D Griffin; R O’Shea, R McCarthy; D McBarron, P McBarron, S O’Brien; B Kelleher, D Drake, R Kelleher.

Subs: W O’Brien for R Kelleher (42), K O’Reilly for D McBarron (55), D McCarthy for B Kelleher (58).

EIRE ÓG: D Desmond; J Mullins, D O’Herlihy, C McGoldrick; D Dineen, John Cooper, B Corcoran, R O’Toole, D McCarthy; Joe Cooper, K Hallissey, C O’Callaghan; D Goulding, C Sheehan, D Kirwan.

Sub: B Hurley for D McCarthy (42).

Referee: Ian McCarthy (Bandon).