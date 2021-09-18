Croke Park to host Special Congress on October 23rd

The GAA's Special Congress will take place in Croke Park on October 23rd.

The meeting, which was postponed from this month, will debate and vote on ten motions including proposed changes to the structure of the All-Ireland football championships.

Those motions were deferred from Annual Congress in February 2021 and GAA bosses have advised that provincial briefing seminars have been arranged to take place over the coming two weeks.

The ten motions to be debated are:

Redefinition of the GAA development officer’s role to county planning and training officer with creation of a new county safety and facilities officer position. (Central Council).

Establishment of audit and risk committees in counties. (Central Council).

For suspension purposes, walkover is not considered the next game for only the team who have conceded the game (St Patrick’s, Fermanagh).

Extending the definition of a county committee to include a county safety and facilities officer. (Leinster Council).

All-Ireland senior football championship structure - four provincial conferences of eight teams (national fixtures review committee)

All-Ireland senior football championship structure - All-Ireland SFC League. If not enough delegates chose the eights or the league, they must choose between the old qualifier system and Super 8s (national fixtures review committee).

The redefinition oF international units at GAA Congress (international work group).

International player transfers and licensing (international work group).

International player grading

World GAA’s access to the Disputes Resolution Authority (international work group).

Meanwhile GAA chiefs have also confirmed that a proposal to permit sponsorship on the sleeves of players and replica jerseys was approved.

The move will be welcome by clubs and counties seeking another source of revenue following the impact of Covid on finances over the past 18 months.

GAA chiefs will issue updated guidelines on the matter in the coming days.