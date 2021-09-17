Cork Premier SHC: Cormac Beausang and Luke O’Farrell inspire Midleton to big win

Midleton 2-26 Na Piarsaigh 0-14

It was one-way traffic in the Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier SHC at Páirc Uí Rinn last night. Two wins from two now for Midleton. And following on from their opening round victory over Carrigtwohill, they are in a good position to qualify for the knockout stages.

They were 1-15 to 0-9 up at half-time in this Group B clash and they maintained their supremacy right to the end.

Inspired by forwards Cormac Beausang and Luke O’Farrell who scored 2-11 between them, they dictated this contest from the off.

As well, their captain Conor Lehane weighed in with six points, while there were three each from Sam Quirke and Paul Haughney, Na Piarsaigh were always chasing the game. Shane Forde was absent through injury. Having been replaced against Sarsfields, he was ruled out and would have been a loss.

Unfortunately for them, this 18-point defeat comes after a 16-point beating at the hands of Sarsfields last weekend.

There is no doubt, Midleton will be a team to be reckoned with after this high-scoring performance.

Paul Haughney and Craig Hanifin exchanged early points, but there were signs that Midleton meant business when Luke O’Farrell finished a goal chance after he was put through by Beausang in the fourth minute. The east Cork men were up and running.

Midleton with Sean O’Leary Hayes and Sam Quirke in their line up - they didn’t feature last week - moved 1-4 to 0-1 ahead after eight minutes, Luke O’Farrell again on target.

Na Piarsaigh responded and came within four points at the first water-break. Those scores from Kelvin Forde, Hanifin, Christopher Joyce and Cian Buckley.

Padraig Guest then cut the deficit to three points, 1-6 to 0-6 immediately after the restart.

But Midleton upped their game again, and it didn’t take them long to extend their lead, striking seven unanswered points within a productive six minute spell - two each from Sam Quirke (one of these was a real gem) and Beausang, and one apiece from Conor Lehane, Sean O’Farrell and Luke O’Farrell.

The Imokilly outfit were 10 points clear with five minutes of first-half regulation to play.

Meanwhile, Na Piarsaigh goalkeeper Luke Donovan had to pull off a good save from Pa White.

A pair of Eoin Sheehan and Christoper Joyce points were cancelled out, and when Beausang sent over his fourth point, the margin was still 10 points. Daire Connery had the final say of the half but Midleton were up by double scores.

Na Piarsaigh substitute Kevin Moynihan and Evan Sheehan found the range, but by the time Lehane swung over a ’65 - after a brilliant stop by Donovan from Lehane - the difference was nine points again.

At the second water-break, the result was well and truly beyond doubt, 1-21 to 0-14.

It was a procession for Midleton, who are managed by Ger Fitzgerald and coached by Ben O’Connor, from here to the final whistle.

Luke O’Farrell’s second goal in the 47th minute was brilliantly finished - Sean O’Meara, only minutes on the field, provided the inside pass.

They reeled off another five points without reply from Haughney, Luke O’Farrell (2), Sean O’Farrell and Cormac Beausang.

If Sarsfields defeat Carrigtwohill tomorrow (Sunday), Sarsfields and Midleton will meet in this final group game to decide who finishes first and second.

Scorers for Midleton: Luke O’Farrell (2-4), Cormac Beausang (0-7), C Lehane (0-6, 0-2 frees, 0-1 65), P Haughney and S Quirke (0-3 each), Sean O’Farrell (0-2), P White (0-1).

Scorers for Na Piarsaigh: E Sheehan (0-1 free) and C Hanifin (0-1 65) (0-3 each), C Joyce and D Connery (frees) (0-2 each), C Buckley, K Forde, P Guest and K Moynihan (0-1 each).

MIDLETON: B Saunderson; E Moloney, L Dineen, S O’Leary Hayes; Seamus O’Farrell, T O’Connell, C Walsh; P Haughney, Sean O’Farrell; C Lehane (Capt), S Quirke, P White; L O’Farrell, C Beausang, R O’Regan.

Subs: S O’Meara for P White (45).

NA PIARSAIGH: L Donovan; Anthony Dennehy, Adam Dennehy, E Gunning; C Buckley, C Joyce (Capt), G Joyce; K Buckley, D Connery; P Rourke, Eoin Sheehan, K Forde; P Guest, Evan Sheehan, C Hanifin.

Subs: K Moynihan for Eoin Sheehan (26), G Healy for Adam Dennehy (30), C Bowen for K Buckley (40), D Morrissey for C Hanifin (48).

Referee: Nathan Wall (Ballincollig).