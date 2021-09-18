Cork club championship previews: Glen Rovers have no margin for error

SATURDAY

Cork PSHC Group A: Bishopstown v Glen Rovers, Páirc Uí Rinn (J Larkin), 2pm

So interesting will be the response of the Glen Rovers players after last weekend’s feeble effort that contributed to them being hurled off the Páirc by Douglas. Personnel and positional switches are inevitable given the many areas they struggled in. They will also be without Conor Dorris who received a straight red card during the 11-point drubbing. Bishopstown will take heart from having rescued a four-point deficit to finish level with Newtownshandrum. James Scally, Colm O’Driscoll, and Patrick Cronin are among the players Bishopstown will be hoping can unsettle the Glen.

Verdict: Glen Rovers

Douglas v Newtownshandrum, Glantane (N O’Neill), 4pm

As Eoin Cadogan told this newspaper following last weekend’s statement win over the Glen, the challenge now for Douglas is to continue hitting that level of performance week in, week out. Management will be looking for more of the same from the likes of Shane Kingston, Diarmuid O’Mahoney, Alan Cadogan, and Mark Harrington, all impressive last Saturday. Newtownshandrum certainly won’t fear Douglas, but they’ll need to be far more clinical than against Bishopstown when they racked up 18 wides.

Verdict: Douglas

Group C: Charleville v Blackrock, Banteer (C Lane), 5.30pm

A must-win for both sides. With both having lost last week, whoever comes off second best here will effectively be out of the running for a place in the knockout stages. Senior A champions Charleville received a tough welcome to the top table from the Barr’s, while Premier Senior champions the Rockies were left stunned by Erin’s Own. With 10 different players on the scoresheet last weekend, Blackrock possess the quality to get their campaign back up and running in Banteer.

Verdict: Blackrock

Erin’s Own v St Finbarr’s, Páirc Uí Chaoimh (B Coniry), 7.30pm

Whoever can make it back-to-back wins should be safe for a place in the last seven of the championship. The Barrs will have to watch their discipline as Eoghan Murphy will punish every indiscretion. They also need to watch Cork senior Robbie O’Flynn who hit six from play in their win over the reigning champions. The Barrs have the greater attacking spread, with scoring threats in Ben Cunningham, Brian Hayes, Conor Cahalane, Jack Cahalane, and Billy Hennessy, to name but a few.

Verdict: St Finbarr’s

Cork SAHC: Group A Bandon v Fermoy, Blarney (A Hyland), 5.30pm

Both sides lost their opening round game and so both require a win to keep alive their aspirations of being involved in the knockout stages. Fermoy will take encouragement from how they matched Blarney for the first 45 minutes of last week’s game, even if they did end up falling adrift in the final quarter. Bandon managed only six points from play against Kanturk. They’ll need to do much better here.

Verdict: Fermoy

Group B: Bride Rovers v Ballymartle, Riverstown (M Maher), 4pm

Both sides enter the game in buoyant form after their opening day 16 and 11-point wins respectively. Whoever comes out on top should end up in the knockout stages. Bride Rovers had nine different scorers against Ballyhea last weekend, a spread they’ll be keen to replicate today. For Ballymartle, Darren McCarthy, Luke O’Callaghan, and Shane Cummins will look to repeat their goal-scoring exploits from the big win over Mallow.

Verdict: Bride Rovers

Mallow v Ballyhea, Buttevant (J Murphy), 5.30pm

Two teams in desperate need of a pick-me-up after being on the end of double-digit drubbings last weekend. Mallow led Ballymartle at half-time in their Group B opener, the concession of four second-half goals their undoing. Far greater protection of their goal might be easier achieved against a Ballyhea side who registered no goals and just four points from play last Sunday.

Verdict: Mallow

Cork PIHC Group A: Éire Óg v Carrigaline, Ballygarvan (I McCarthy), 4pm

Éire Óg made a winning start to life at premier intermediate level last weekend, but the opposition they’ll encounter today will be several steps up on the challenge Youghal posed first time out. Carrigaline’s David Drake, Brian Kelleher, and Patrick McBarron will drive their bid for a first — and needed — win of the 2021 championship.

Verdict: Carrigaline

Courcey Rovers v Youghal, Páirc Uí Rinn (S Stokes), 5pm.

Courcey Rovers will put one foot in the last six of the championship with a second win today. Seán Twomey and Richard Sweetnam will test a Youghal defence that shipped 3-16 when going down to Éire Óg in Round 1.

Verdict: Courcey Rovers

Group B Watergrasshill v Inniscarra, Grenagh (B Murphy), 4pm

A must-win for both sides. Shane O’Regan was Watergrasshill’s sole contributor on the scoreboard last weekend, hitting 1-6 from play and five frees. Any repeat of this over-reliance on one individual will not serve Watergrasshill well.

Verdict: Inniscarra

Valley Rovers v Castlelyons, Ballincollig (B Barry-Murphy), 5.30pm

While Chris O’Leary and Colm Butler-led Valley Rovers were impressive in overcoming Inniscarra first time out, it’s hard to look past last year’s beaten finalists who ran up 3-21 when beating Watergrasshill by 16 points.

Verdict: Castlelyons

Group C Aghada v Kilworth, Castlelyons (B Sweeney), 2pm

Aghada have no choice but to bounce back quickly from a chastening 16-point first-round hammering at the hands of Ballinhassig. Their ability to curtail the impact of Kilworth’s Noel McNamara, Will Condon, and Jamie Sheehan will determine whether they remain in the hunt for a knockout berth come the final whistle. Their opponents are also chasing a first win having drawn with Ballincollig last weekend.

Verdict: Kilworth

Ballincollig v Ballinhassig, Brinny (A O’Connor), 2pm

Ballinhassig are another outfit that can edge within touching distance of a knockout berth should they secure a second win of the campaign today. It won’t be straightforward, mind, these two teams finishing deadlocked when clashing in the group stages last year.

Verdict: Ballinhassig

Cork IAHC Group C: Cloughduv v Midleton, Ballinora (S Scanlon), 2pm

Verdict: Cloughduv

SUNDAY

Cork PSHC Group B: Carrigtwohill v Sarsfields, Caherlag (D Daly), 2pm

Carrigtwohill have to summon a performance vastly improved on what they churned out against Midleton. They had to wait until the 48th minute for their one and only point from play. It hardly needs saying that Carrigtwohill will require far more than just Seán Walsh and Liam Gosnell throwing over placed-ball efforts to avoid a second defeat. Aaron Myers, James Sweeney, Cian Darcy, and Jack O’Connor are more than capable of posting a winning tally that will send Sarsfields into the knockout stages.

Verdict: Sarsfields

Cork SAHC Group C: Killeagh v Fr O’Neill’s, Youghal (C O’Regan), 2pm

Fr O’Neill’s, minus the injured Ger Millerick, will have been delighted to come from four behind in second-half stoppages and snatch a draw against Newcestown in their championship opener. Declan Dalton, Mark O’Keeffe, Joe Millerick, and Daniel Harrington will keep busy a Killeagh side who sit top of Group C having been the only team in the group to secure a win last weekend.

Verdict: Fr O’Neill’s

Newcestown v Cloyne, Ballyanley (C Lyons), 2pm

After a difficult week for Cloyne off the field with the passing of club president Philip Cahill, the club’s senior hurlers will be hunting a positive result here. A second defeat would all but end their chances of reaching the knockout stages. Newcestown will be disappointed to have had victory slip from their grasp against Fr O’Neill’s. Still, they have a point on the board, and should add two more here. They won the corresponding group fixture last summer with 12 to spare.

Verdict: Newcestown

Cork IAHC Group A Glen Rovers v Aghabullogue, Ballincollig (P Lyons), 3pm

Verdict: Aghabullogue

Sarsfields v Dungourney, Lisgoold (A Murphy), 5.30pm

Verdict: Dungourney

Group B: Castlemartyr v Blackrock, Cobh (L O’Riordan), 2pm

Verdict: Castlemartyr

Mayfield v Douglas, St Vincent’s (J McEvoy), 3pm

Verdict: Mayfield

Cork LIHC Group A: Grenagh v Argideen Rangers, Cloughduv (C O Mochain), 3pm

Verdict: Argideen Rangers

Kilbrittain v Dripsey, Bandon (S Murphy), 3pm

Verdict: Kilbrittain

Group B:Lisgoold v Russell Rovers, Dungourney (W Wallis), 2pm

Verdict: Lisgoold

Tracton v St Finbarr’s, Ballinhassig (TBC), 3pm

Verdict: Tracton

Group C Barryroe v St Catherine’s, Ovens (L Barry), 2pm

Verdict: St Catherine’s

Milford v Ballygarvan, Mourneabbey (P O’Sullivan), 3pm

Verdict: Ballygarvan