Watch live: Kanturk and Blarney both look to keep up winning starts in Cork SAHC

Join Oisin Langan and Ger Cunningham from 7.30pm, before the action gets underway at 8pm.
Aidan Walsh, Kanturk in action against Bandon in round 1 of the Cork SAHC. Picture: Larry Cummins.

Fri, 17 Sep, 2021 - 19:15

It's Friday night lights in Mallow and the Examiner Sport cameras will be there to bring you all the action in the Cork SAHC clash between Kanturk and Blarney.

Both sides enter the second round of the group phase with a opening day win under their belts.

Kanturk were 1-21 to 0-13 winners over Bandon with Brian O’Sullivan and Aidan Walsh leading the scoring charts.

Meanwhile, Blarney had inter-county star Mark Coleman in inspired form as they overcame a tough assignment, claiming a five-point win over Fermoy.

GAATitleGAALogo

Fri, Sept 17

Kanturk
v
Blarney

SAHC Round 2

Mallow
8pm

Sat, Sept 18

St. Finbarr's
v
Erins Own

PSHC Round 2

Páirc Uí Chaoimh
7.30pm

