Sarsfields pull away from Milford but suffer injury blows

Sarsfields 0-17 Milford 0-6

Sarsfields, champions of 2019, were comfortable winners in the SE Systems Cork senior camogie championship at Mallow. There is a quick turnaround with Newcestown the opposition in the next round on Saturday.

Sarsfields led 0-8 to 0-3 at half-time and pulled away on the home straight.

Saoirse Desmond bagged four points, while there were three each for Meabh Mullins and Lucy Allen.

They will have concerns, though, with injuries picked up by Olivia McAllen and Clare Mullins.

The 11-point difference was a bit harsh on Milford who introduced Ashling Thompson at the second water break; Laura Stack, Caoimhe Sheehan, and Maria Watson their scorers.

However, all is not lost as they await the losers of Glen Rovers and Éire Óg.

Scorers for Sarsfields: S Desmond (0-4, 0-1 free), M Mullins (0-1 45, 0-1 free) and L Allen (0-3 each), C Casey (frees), R O’Mahony and K Sheehan (0-2 each), E Woods (0-1).

Scorers for Milford: L Stack (0-3, 0-2 frees), C Sheehan (0-2 frees), M Watson (0-1).

SARSFIELDS: M Lynch; G Cashman, K Barry, T Elliott; C Irwin, N O’Callaghan, E Casey; C Casey, E Murphy; C Mullins, M Mullins, O McAllen; S Desmond, L Allen, R O’Mahony.

Subs: E Woods for O McAllen (16 inj), K Sheehan for C Mullins (22 inj), A McNamara for E Casey (45), M McCarthy for L Allen (52), E Twomey for G Cashman (56).

MILFORD: E Goggin; A Galvin, K Galvin, K Gilbourne; O Linehan, T Fitzgibbon, C Buckley; O O’Mahony, N O’Connor; C Sheehan, S Sheehan, L Stack; S McCarthy, M Watson, E O’Gorman.

Subs: A O’Flynn for S McCarthy (half-time), A Thompson for K Gilbourne (45).

Referee: D Motherway (St Fanahan’s).