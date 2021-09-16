Eoin Murphy welcomes Brian Cody reappointment: 'We can have no complaints'

Watching Tyrone win the All-Ireland immediately after Mickey Harte’s exit, the Kilkenny hurlers could be forgiven for wondering how a similar change might pan out for them.

Brian Cody was reappointed for a 24th consecutive season as their manager on Monday night, six more than the 18 Harte managed with Tyrone before being replaced by the successful Brian Dooher-Feargal Logan combination.

The key difference is that while some may have felt Tyrone underachieved in recent seasons under Harte, Cody looks to be maxing out the potential of his squad with back-to-back Leinster titles in 2020 and 2021.

Cats goalkeeper Eoin Murphy welcomed the decision to retain Cody, who last guided the county to All-Ireland success in 2015, and he maintained that the 67-year-old’s message remains as fresh and relevant as ever.

“Yeah, absolutely,” nodded Murphy, who was speaking at the launch of the M. Donnelly GAA All-Ireland Poc Fada finals which take place on the Cooley Mountains on Saturday week.

“If you look at Tyrone, they weren’t too far from the top of the pile as it was. Unfortunately during that period, they were probably coming up against Dublin at their peak.

“I was at the All-Ireland (in 2018) the year they were beaten. Tyrone were in control in that first half, so they maybe just tweaked a couple of things and went a little bit more offensive this year, so that probably suited some of the forwards they had.

“Look, I don’t see any issue with Brian. I’m quite happy with it. Obviously I’m being picked, it would be a different story if I’m on the bench next year! We are just there to play games.

“At the end of the day, we are being coached, we are being well looked after, we can have no complaints with the county board or anything like that. So I think when you are being afforded that level of enjoyment, you just literally go out and play the games. You don’t mind who is over it, to be honest with you.”

Murphy said it didn’t come as a huge surprise to him that 11-time All-Ireland winning manager Cody got the green light to continue.

“We had sort of heard he was coming back but he leaves us to our own devices at the moment when we are knee-deep in club action.

“I know no different than Brian and he has been a great servant to Kilkenny hurling and I think, yeah, we certainly wouldn’t begrudge him another couple of years.”

Despite this year’s joint Allianz League win with Galway, and another Leinster title, Murphy said he’s written 2021 off as a wasted year after losing to Cork in the All-Ireland semi-finals.

“Winning a provincial championship is great, and sharing the league, I’d forgot about that but there was a bit of an anti-climax to that simply because we didn’t play a league final,” said the Glenmore man. “Other teams might look at it as a bit of a successful year maybe. Look, we feel it was a bit of a waste of a year, that’s probably the high standards we set for ourselves.”

Murphy was one of five Kilkenny players that featured in the defeat to Cork who are at least 30 years of age. TJ Reid turns 34 in November while Richie Hogan is also 33.

“It’s a very personal thing,” said Murphy of potential retirements. “Boys are getting married this year as well, so they’ll probably have to have a chat with their partners and see what they want to get out of it next year.

“That’s a tough one, I can’t answer for other players, I think it would be unfair. From my point of view, once you start not enjoying the training and the time that goes into it, well that’s when I’ll start questioning whether I should be there or not, from my point of view. But again, I can’t answer for anybody else.”

On the challenge of reeling in all conquering Limerick, Murphy acknowledged it’s a considerable one, pointing to the Shannonsiders’ unique ability to respond positively to adversity in games.

“In particular the Tipperary game, they were awesome in the second half of that game and then in the All-Ireland final they just seemed to kick on again,” he said.

“They seem to find ways to keep improving on how they played the previous game and that will be the challenge for whoever comes up against them. A 70-minute performance is needed, if you lay off the gas at all they will punish you from all over the field. That will be the big challenge.”